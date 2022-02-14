Scheduling Issues With C-USA

Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion will terminate their membership with Conference USA by June to join the Sun Belt. However, C-USA released its official 2022 football schedule, which includes all three schools. Surprisingly, the Sun Belt also released its fall football schedules including the trio by making the schools have two different schedules.

Members’ Frustration With C-USA

According to Extra Points, C-USA bylaws state that members must give the conference 14 months’ notice before departure.

In a statement made by Old Dominion, the University advised the Conference in December of its plan to leave.

“The Conference ruses to discuss such an arrangement with the University,” Old Dominion’s statement reads. “The remaining members of Conference USA deserve certainty about their schedules as they plan for competition next year.”

Since then, the University has clearly and consistently repeated its intentions to the conference. Southern Miss released a similar statement, explaining how the conference is letting its members down.

“The Conference’s unwillingness to discuss the concept of separation this year creates confusion and doubt for all concerned.”

Marshall communicated a similar statement as it had previously planned to move in 2023, but said it would also move by June 30.

Old Dominion, Marshall & Southern Miss all leaving Conference USA to join Sun Belt on July 1 this year. James Madison also joins Sun Belt on July 1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 11, 2022

C-USA’s Response

Per The Athletic’s Chris Vannini, C-USA released its own statement regarding the situation.

“There is major realignment happening across the collegiate athletics landscape. All conferences and their members have agreed upon bylaws and contractual obligations for when transition occurs. We have chosen not to engage publicly, but have communicated with our member institutions and expect them to meet those obligations.”

Looking Forward

All three schools stated that they will cease participation in C-USA at the end of the 2021-22 academic year. C-USA and its Sun Belt-bound departing schools are in conflict, as the schedule for the upcoming football season is uncertain.