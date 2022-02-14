Rams celebrate Super Bowl win

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl LVI Champions on their home turf after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. The championship marks the Rams’ second Super Bowl win in franchise history since winning in 1999.

Rams Savor Super Bowl LVI

Rams QB Matthew Stafford led his team to a ring after completing 26 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns. Stafford is a veteran on the football field but a newbie in a Rams jersey, only having spent less than a year with his team. The quarterback spent 12 years with the Detroit Lions before being traded to the Rams where he has reached his most success.

“I’m so proud of this team. There are so many guys on this team that deserve this,” he said. “So many great players and guys that have given their heart and soul to this team.”

Rams safety Eric Weddle came out of a two-year retirement to elevate the defense. His unexpected return paid off for the Rams as he registered 11 solo tackles among his four playoff appearances. Although, Weddle felt he had achieved what he came back to do and announced he will be re-retiring.

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald celebrated achieving a life-long goal and possibly the closing of his career in football. Donald left it all on the field making several clutch plays to secure the victory. Perhaps the most significant being in the final 43 seconds where he sacked Joe Burrow to prevent the Bengals from tying up the game.

Aaron Donald in just 8 seasons: ⭐ 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧 𝘽𝙤𝙬𝙡 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥

⭐ 3× DPOY

⭐ 2010s All-Decade Team

⭐ 7× First-team All-Pro

⭐ 8× Pro Bowler

⭐ ROTY (2014)

⭐ Only 2 games missed — both not injury related. One of the greatest the game has ever seen … pic.twitter.com/dJ6DTUbaLv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 14, 2022

Veteran Andrew Whitworth has finally earned a Super Bowl Ring after 16 seasons in the NFL. The current oldest player in the league took the Super Bowl win away from his former team and now considers retirement.

Safety Taylor Rapp had two rings in his victory night. Rapp celebrated by proposing to his girlfriend shortly after the win in SoFi Stadium. Then, wide reciever Van Jefferson also celebrated two wins last night. Shortly after the championship victory, Jefferson rushed to the hospital to his pregnant wife who had gone into labor during the game. Jefferson posted four catches for 23 receiving yards and the birth of his second child.

Finally, the Super Bowl 56 MVP award went to Cooper Kupp to top off an incredible night. The wide receiver finished the season catching 178 passes for 2,425 yards and 22 touchdowns.