Pat Dooley’s Back Nine (Feb 14th)

Pat Dooley February 14, 2022 Dooley, Feature Sports News 79 Views

 

The Back Nine comes at you still digesting the feast my wife made for our little Super Bowl party. I’m not sure what it says that we had salmon instead of chicken wings. I think it says I am getting older.

  1. Let’s start out with the Super Bowl after an incredible weekend of sports. The game was close but not really that great. Halftime was awesome, although I’m sure there were people my age sitting on their couch wondering why they just didn’t stick with “Up With People.” The officiating left them alone until the final Rams drive and I’m sure Bengals (or as they pronounce it in Ohio “Bangles”) fans are never going to forget a couple of those calls. But in the end, it was about lines of scrimmage, just like it is in the SEC.
  2. And my boy Cooper Kupp, the MVP. I thought he should have been the MVP of the league but those lazy voters like to stick with quarterbacks. Even with all of those big-name free agent signings and trades, the Rams are Super Bowl champs because of a receiver who received no stars coming out of high school. He was the reason (as my Fantasy MVP) I decided to root for the Rams when the game started. Then, they got ahead by 10 and I started rooting for the Bengals. Then, I started rooting for the Rams again. So, clearly, I wasn’t rooting for anybody, which is rare for me.
  3. I hoped that the game would come down to a Brandon Powell return or a Van Jefferson catch or an Evan McPherson kick. I didn’t expect the Gator to get the most attention on Twitter to be Vernon Hargreaves III for running into the end zone after a Cincy interception even though he wasn’t playing. Is Florida DBU or Knucklehead U? That was ridiculous.
  4. So was Florida’s basketball performance Saturday at Rupp. There are two ways to look at it – 1. Kentucky might win the whole thing and nobody has ever accused this Florida team of having any chance to do that this year. Or, 2. This team will be in the NIT playing a home game against Stetson in front of 3,000 fans. Florida had won four in a row, but they were resume protectors. The Gators have slipped all the way back to 49th with one Quad 1 win. The opportunities are still out there, but this team either zones out for some games and doesn’t listen or is just not a very good team. Maybe it’s a little bit of both.
  5. I mean, you’re 25 games in and guys still aren’t buying into the scouting reports and are freelancing too much and letting crowds get into their heads. The Gators have been through a lot but nobody really wants to hear about it anymore. At least I don’t.
  6. I’d rather hear about the great start Florida got off to in softball this weekend or the dominant performance by the men’s golf team and Fred Biondi or the gymnastics win over LSU — a battle of two top five teams that came down to the final rotation – and Nya Reed’s 10 and the women’s tennis team beating a top 20 team and what might happen with women’s basketball tonight. Because Florida is an everything school. The problem is that the two sports that get all of the attention – football and basketball – are not pulling their weight. I never thought I’d be saying that.
  7. I wasn’t aware of the Nina Jackson story and maybe that’s from being away from a newsroom for over a year. But what a story it is. The Florida graduate and former roller derby and inline skating star made Ocala proud star when she won a gold medal in speed skating at the Winter Olympics, the first black woman to win in that sport. Well done, young lady. So, does the UAA count that medal?
  8. OK, so the season is over for Dr. Football with The Picks and we may come up with something different for this slot in the Back Nine. I finished 62-47-3 against the spread (yes, I took the Bengals and the 4.5 points) for the season which is not bad. I mean, I would have won money. Maybe I should try it with real money next football season.
  9. I am buying a new car for a variety of reasons and look forward to this playlist for the first drive:

* “Shine” by Trey Anastasio.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SyP1uPMOdq8

* ”Son Of A Lovin’ Man” by the Buchanan Brothers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2j1EgSMdQY

* And here’s one that a fan of my podcast sent me, Robin Adele Anderson’s cover of “Free Fallin’” with Brielle Von Hugel and Von Smith. It’s so sweet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lx621wzBMN8&t=3s

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Former Gator Jefferson has big night

Van Jefferson will never forget Sunday. The former Florida Gator won his first Super Bowl …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties