Florida women’s hoops look to play LSU

The Florida Gators take on the LSU Tigers on Sunday.

Competition of the Gators and Tigers

LSU women’s hoops have had an impressive season so far. They’re 22-4. However, the Gators are not far behind as they’re 20-6. Earlier this season, Florida actually defeated LSU on Jan. 23.

Thanks to 6’3 sophomore Jordyn Meritt, she led the Lady Gators to a 10-4 lead by the first timeout of the game.

The game was a tight race, but the Gators came out on top, taking the win by one point.

The question that remains in many Gator fans’ heads: Will Florida be able to take the W again?

Florida’s 2021-22 season seems to have the evidence to answer the question as yes.

Florida Season Highlights

The new interim head coach Kelly Finley has captured the hearts of Gators fans everywhere.

Can we just go ahead and hire Kelly Finley to coach the mens basketball team??? #GoGators 🐊 — steve h (@stevehendley) February 16, 2022

With her leadership, the UF women’s basketball team was ranked for the first time since 2016. The Lady Gators are ranked No. 17 nationally.

However, the team’s success isn’t possible without the players.

Florida Standout Players

Freshman Taliyah Wyche has made a name for herself this season. Wyche has averaged 15 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 2.3 assists during her final season of prep hoops. She’s also earned a 90 overall scout’s grade from ESPN.

Sunday’s Game

The anticipated match-up will begin at 4 p.m. at LSU.