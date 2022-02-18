Florida forward Taliyah Wyche (00) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Florida State on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Florida women’s hoops look to play LSU

February 18, 2022

The Florida Gators take on the LSU Tigers on Sunday.

Competition of the Gators and Tigers

LSU women’s hoops have had an impressive season so far. They’re 22-4. However, the Gators are not far behind as they’re 20-6. Earlier this season, Florida actually defeated LSU on Jan. 23.

Florida Gators Women’s Basketball sophomore Jordyn Merritt warming up before a game against #14 Georgia on Feb. 10. (via @GatorsWBK on Twitter)

Thanks to 6’3 sophomore Jordyn Meritt, she led the Lady Gators to a 10-4 lead by the first timeout of the game.

The game was a tight race, but the Gators came out on top, taking the win by one point.

The question that remains in many Gator fans’ heads: Will Florida be able to take the W again?

Florida’s 2021-22 season seems to have the evidence to answer the question as yes.

Florida Season Highlights

Florida head coach Kelly Rae Finley, left, and Julian Assibey, right, talk over strategy before an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

The new interim head coach Kelly Finley has captured the hearts of Gators fans everywhere.

With her leadership, the UF women’s basketball team was ranked for the first time since 2016. The Lady Gators are ranked No. 17 nationally.

However, the team’s success isn’t possible without the players.

Florida Standout Players

Florida forward Taliyah Wyche (00) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Florida State on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Freshman Taliyah Wyche has made a name for herself this season. Wyche has averaged 15 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 2.3 assists during her final season of prep hoops. She’s also earned a 90 overall scout’s grade from ESPN.

Sunday’s Game

The anticipated match-up will begin at 4 p.m. at LSU.

