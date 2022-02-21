Gators Softball improves to 10-0

The Florida Gators’ softball team continued their strong start to the season in the T-Mobile Tournament. Florida went 4-0 this weekend and extended their season record to 10-0. With the team’s closest game coming in the form of a 4-run victory, the Gators didn’t even give their opponents a chance.

Weekend Recap

Florida’s first game of the tournament came Friday against No. 14 Duke. The home team found their stride early and never took their feet off the gas. The Gators finished the game with an impressive 9 runs and only gave up 2.

The game was an offensive onslaught for Florida. Skylar Wallace was the star performer of the game as she had two hits and and accounted for 4 runs. Elizabeth Hightower also came up big for the Gators. She was great in relief of Lexie Delbrey and only allowed 2 hits in her 6 innings pitched.

The team then faced a double-header on Saturday. The first of their pair of games was against Villanova. While not quite an offensive masterpiece by Florida, Wallace once again showed up for the team with 2 of the Gators’ 4 runs.

Natalie Lugo also had a great game, as she earned her second win of the season in dominant fashion. Lugo gave up only 2 hits in 7 innings, had 5 strikeouts and didn’t allow a run.

Gators 🆙 through 5️⃣ #GoGators Gators 4 | Wildcats 0 pic.twitter.com/BO2Q7ZyrNy — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 19, 2022

Florida returned back to their scoring ways in its second game of the day against Louisville. The Gators had a great 1-2 punch with Kendra Falby and Hannah Adams. The pair each went 3-for-3 in the game. Falby had had 2 runs and 1 RBI, while Adams had 1 run and 2 RBIs.

Delbrey bounced back following her game against Duke in which she was pulled after the first inning. The freshman gave up just 1 run and tallied 8 strikeouts.

The team closed out the tournament with their second shutout of the weekend against Florida A&M. Falby and Charla Echols were piling on hits for the Gators. Falby went 3-for-4 along with 1 run and 2 RBIs. Echols was perfect on the day, and tallied 2 runs and 3 RBIs, including a 2-run homerun.

What’s to Come

Following this weekend’s domination, Florida turns their eyes to UNF. The team will start a two-game series against the Ospreys starting on Tuesday. Then, the team will travel to Orlando to participate in the UCF Knights Classic.

The team currently sits at 10-0 this season and has the No. 4 ranking in the NCAA. The team will try to keep improving upon this record to head into SEC play with the best ranking possible. With other great teams, like Texas A&M and Alabama, in the conference, the Gators need all the momentum they can get.