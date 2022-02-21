No. 17 Gators Women’s Basketball Falls in Baton Rouge to LSU 60-55

The No. 17 Florida women’s basketball team traveled to Baton Rouge to face off against the No. 11 LSU Tigers on Sunday afternoon and fell to the Tigers 60-55.

No. 17 Gators Women’s basketball (20-7, 10-4 SEC)

The Gators entered this match up riding a five game winning streak, including their last win that came over Arkansas 76-67. This meeting between Florida and LSU was the second meeting between the two teams this year with the Gators coming away with a 73-72 victory in the O’Connell Center January 23.

The Gators entered Pete Maravich Assembly Center with a a sold out crowd in hopes of a season sweep over the Tigers.

Florida started the game slowly and trailed LSU at the end of the first quarter 17-12. Nina Rickards scored nine of her 17 total points in the first half and it helped the Gators end the half with a 26-25 lead.

Second Half Fight

The Gators opened up the second half exchanging back and forth baskets with The Tigers as the game came down to the wire. There were 10 lead changes throughout the match up as Florida went on a run to even the game at 44-44, eventually taking the lead after back-to-back baskets from Kiki Smith to give the Gators a 49-48 lead with 6:39 to go in the fourth quarter.

Florida fought hard to stay in the match up with LSU but the Tigers took the lead late. Still, with 18 seconds left on the clock Faith Dut hit a a corner three to cut Florida’s deficit to 61-59 but then the Tigers hit a pair of of free throws down the stretch to seal their 66-61 victory. The Gators are now tied for third place in the SEC with Tennessee holding the same 10-4 record in conference play.

No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball 22-4 (23-4, 11-3 SEC)

The Tigers are on a four game winning streak after taking down Florida Sunday afternoon. Three players landed in double-figures for the Tigers, but Alexis Morris lead the way with 20 points and six rebounds.

Next Up

The Gators continue on the road as they head to Nashville, Tennessee to take on Vanderbilt on Thursday.