Hall of Fame inductee Derek Jeter speaks during an induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Derek Jeter steps down from Marlins

williamhoutenbr February 28, 2022 Baseball, Miami Marlins, MLB 11 Views

Interesting has been the story of the MLB season and there may not even be a season at all. Now, breaking news about Derek Jeter and the Marlins splitting has added fuel to the fire. On Monday the two parted ways leading to Jeter putting out a statement in which he stated:

“We had a vison to turn the fish around, as the CEO of the team, I was proud to put my name on the product.”

Jeter had been with the fighting fish since 2017 after former Marlins and Expos owner David Samson and his step father Jeffery Loria. Monday, Samson put out a statement saying that it was because Jeter made promises about revenue and an increase in pay role, ownership lost faith in Jeter.

One of the Marlins player who happens to be there star and so call captain Miguel Rojas who played under Jeter took to twitter had this to say.

Here is what ESPN’s Jeff Passan had to say about his decision.

Jeter, also announced that his step down was immediately after he put out his letter. Under Jeter, the Marlins returned to playoffs glory only once in his 6-years with the team. Here is how the twitter world reacted to the news.

 

