Derek Jeter steps down from Marlins

Interesting has been the story of the MLB season and there may not even be a season at all. Now, breaking news about Derek Jeter and the Marlins splitting has added fuel to the fire. On Monday the two parted ways leading to Jeter putting out a statement in which he stated:

“We had a vison to turn the fish around, as the CEO of the team, I was proud to put my name on the product.”

Players around MLB are paying respect to Derek Jeter, who admitted he's stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins because he doesn't believe winning is enough of a priority for the team's ownership pic.twitter.com/s5ARmKB81p — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 28, 2022

Jeter had been with the fighting fish since 2017 after former Marlins and Expos owner David Samson and his step father Jeffery Loria. Monday, Samson put out a statement saying that it was because Jeter made promises about revenue and an increase in pay role, ownership lost faith in Jeter.

One of the Marlins player who happens to be there star and so call captain Miguel Rojas who played under Jeter took to twitter had this to say.

The Capitan being The Capitan #RESPECT The integrity of this guy is one of the thing he showed me and stick out with me during the last 4 years, and even when I gonna miss him on my team Derek was a great mentor to me and help me to be a leader. This is what leaders do. pic.twitter.com/mt0CeaNbWx — Miguel Rojas (@MRojasOfficial) February 28, 2022

Here is what ESPN’s Jeff Passan had to say about his decision.

Jeter, also announced that his step down was immediately after he put out his letter. Under Jeter, the Marlins returned to playoffs glory only once in his 6-years with the team. Here is how the twitter world reacted to the news.

Breaking: Derek Jeter is stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, sources told @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/JYrEOrc1zp — ESPN (@espn) February 28, 2022