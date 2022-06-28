Tampa Bay Rays' Isaac Paredes hits an RBI-single off Pittsburgh Pirates receiver Anthony Banda during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Rays host Milwaukee Brewers for two-game series

mtempest June 28, 2022 Baseball, Tampa Bay Rays 56 Views

Quick stats:

  • Tampa is 40-32 on the season and 4th in the AL East.
  • Milwaukee is 42-33 on the season and 1st in the NL Central.
  • Tampa is on a three-win streak, has won five of their last ten games, and is 25-15 at home.
  • Milwaukee is coming off two wins has won seven of their past ten games, and is 23-18 in away games.

Tampa Bay Rays:

Shane Baz will be pitching for the Rays Tuesday night. This will be Baz’s second game starting as a pitcher, with his first going down as a loss. Baz’s ERA is 4.15, which is good, but he will need to do better to hurt Milwaukee. Tampa has a slight advantage in batting average over Milwaukee with only a .001 difference.

The Rays are averaging just under a home run a game (.93) compared to Milwaukee’s 1.32 home runs a game. Randy Arozarena and Issac Paredes, a few of the Rays’ best, will have to swing for the fences to keep up with the Brewers. Other players like Harold Ramirez and Ji-Man Choi will need to collect RBIs and hopefully a homerun or two to prevent a significant score differential.

Milwaukee Brewers:

Milwaukee is high scoring and consistent in their play leading their division. The Brewers are slated to be the superior team and are favored to win. Brandon Woodruff will be starting pitcher for the Brewers tonight after being reinstated from the 15-day injured list. Woodruff has won five of his eight games as the starting pitcher and has an ERA of 4.74, which is slightly higher than Rays’ Baz. Another player coming off the injured list tonight for the Brewers is Kolten Wong, who has 17 RBIs and five home runs.

With sluggers like Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez with 28 home runs between them, the Brewers are stacked with playmakers. The Brewers’ have over 330 runs on the season compared to the Rays’ 292. The Brewers are a team that excels on the offensive and lacks a defensive liability for the Rays to expose.

Coverage for the game will begin at 6:30 on ESPN WRUF 98.1 FM-850 AM.

Tags

About mtempest

Check Also

Anthony Rizzo, Yankees Sweep Rays

The New York Yankees completed the series sweep Thursday night as they defeated the Tampa …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties