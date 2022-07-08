Gators Boost ’23 Class with Two Pledges

As Billy Napier assembles his second recruiting class as the head coach at Florida, the Gators’ 2023 recruiting class has seen plenty of misses, such as quarterback Jaden Rashada, and plenty of hits, such as defensive lineman TJ Searcy and corner Sharif Denson. On Thursday, Napier boosted the class by flipping quarterback Marcus Stokes from Penn State and receiving the commitment of running back Treyaun Webb.

😎😎 — COACH BILLY NAPIER (@coach_bnapier) July 7, 2022

Marcus Stokes

A four-star quarterback from Ponte Vedra (Fla.) Nease High School, Stokes announced his commitment to Florida after previously committing to Penn State. Stokes had been committed to Penn State since April 8 before flipping in favor of the Gators.

Stokes follows in the footsteps of former Gator two-time national champion and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, who led Nease to a state title in 2005 before signing with Urban Meyer and Florida in the 2006 recruiting class.

According to ESPN’s player rankings, Stokes is a three-star recruit and the No. 14 dual-threat quarterback recruit in the 2023 class. On3 ranks Stokes as a three-star and the No. 17 ranked quarterback, while the On3 Consensus, which combines all four major recruiting ranking sites, has Stokes as the No. 29 ranked quarterback.

247 Sports ranks Stokes higher than ESPN or On3. According to 247 Sports’ rankings, Stokes is a four-star and a top-10 quarterback in the country and the No. 175 player overall. The 247 Sports Composite, which also combines other recruiting sites, ranks Stokes as a top 25 quarterback in the class.

Stokes and Nease recently participated in Florida’s 7-on-7 camp, where Stokes received high praise from many for his performance.

Fixed: Nease with the score as @marcusstokes06 throws for another touchdown. Complete 7v7 coverage on https://t.co/20NhoUoogb pic.twitter.com/qY82euD4O1 — Inside the Gators (@InsideTheGators) June 22, 2022

After Florida’s 7-on-7 camp, Stokes participated in, the Elite 11 quarterback camp, where he finished as a finalist.

QB Marcus Stokes has flipped from Penn State to Florida. The Gators class now ranks No. 37 nationally. See every throw from Stokes during Elite 11's Pro Day workout 👇@marcusstokes06 | @Jason_Higdon | @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/C3yCWTHmBz — Rivals (@Rivals) July 7, 2022

In his junior season at Nease, Stokes threw for 2623 yards with 22 touchdowns while adding 496 yards and another six touchdowns on the ground. Stokes led the Panthers to a 9-4 record after only winning a total of six games the previous three seasons.

With Stokes’ commitment, Billy Napier finds the face of his 2023 class while solidifying the future of the Gators’ quarterback room.

Treyaun Webb

A four-star running back from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, Webb becomes the first running back to commit to Florida in the 2023 class. Webb previously committed to Oklahoma on July 17, 2021, but decommitted on Nov. 28. Additionally, Webb had received multiple predictions from 247 Sports to commit to Penn State after a visit on June 11.

Why Not Florida ? 🐊 pic.twitter.com/TjTv8qgsxm — Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) July 7, 2022

On3 ranks Webb as a three-star and the No. 6 running back in the class. However, the On3 consensus ranks Webb as a four-star and the No. 6 running back in the class, good enough for the No. 163 overall player in the class.

Additionally, both 247 Sports and the 247 Sports Composite rank Webb as a four-star and the No. 5 running back in the class. Meanwhile, Rivals ranks Webb as the No. 2 running back in the class, while ESPN ranks him as the No. 7 running back.

During his junior season for the Conquerors, Webb rushed for 1192 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games. Additionally, Webb rushed for over 800 yards with a career-high 12 touchdowns his sophomore season while winning the FHSAA Class 2A state championship in 2020.

There he goes. Treyaun Webb to a familiar place — the end zone. pic.twitter.com/mJPlPC5nBs — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTV) December 10, 2021

Similar to Stokes, Webb also has ties to Florida, but his are much stronger. Webb’s cousin, Dee Webb, played defensive back for the Gators from 2003-2006 and was drafted 236th overall by Jacksonville the following draft.

Webb will join former high school teammates Austin Barber, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman, and Marcus Burke, a redshirt freshman receiver, at Florida should he sign with the Gators.

You will be seeing alot of these in years to come 🐊 @w_treyaun pic.twitter.com/hXWA79vSVb — Austin Barber (@AustinBarber) July 8, 2022

2023 Recruiting Class

With Stokes’ flip and Webb’s commitment, the Gators’ 2023 recruiting class made a jump in the On3 Consensus, and in the 247 Sports team rankings.

Florida’s 2023 recruiting class jumped from No. 20 to No. 15 in the On3 Consensus, which also puts the Gators at No. 6 in the SEC. According to 247 Sports, the Gators have the No. 26 class in the country after previously being the No. 30 class.

Rivals’ 2023 team rankings has, Florida ranked at No. 35, while ESPN has Florida cracking the top 25 as of July 2.