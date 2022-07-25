Pat Dooley’s Back Nine (July 25th)

Pat Dooley July 25, 2022 Dooley, Feature Sports News 178 Views

The Back Nine comes at you after a week of watching boring coaches and listening to a lot of people say a lot of nothing at SEC Media Days. The best part was I watched it all from my recliner and could turn the channel.

10.   As usual, very little came from the podiums at SEC Media Days. Instead, there was news breaking in the hallways where members of the media were checking out their phones. The NCAA announced plans to allow players to be able to transfer as many times as they want without having to sit out at all. Now, Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports makes it clear that you still have to be able to qualify academically and that could be difficult with multiple moves. But I think that when these entitled high school football players make these grandiose announcements and pick a hat, they should say, “I’ve decided to start my career at the University of Blah-Blah.” Because that is really all they are doing. Remember two things – we’re all just cheering for laundry and Serenity Now!

11.   I know, I know. I am sounding like the old man who liked it better in his day when you played with a broken leg and you ate cold pizza and walked a mile to practice and we liked it. But now the players (at least in the Big 10) are making demands for a cut of the media rights. There is even talk about a strike. College football will survive all of this even though it could turn into a pro sport that doesn’t require class attendance. It would be nice if there was some leadership, maybe an organization that could settle this the right way instead of the Five Families looking out for themselves. Sigh.

12.   Alright, let’s just ignore all of this and hope it gets settled. We are nearing the official start of football season which I have declared to be August 1, because there are football games in August so when we get to that month, we can start smelling football in the air. I wrote a thing for GatorsWire about why Florida is going to be better than people think. I’m starting to believe that. But the SEC is so weird this year. I am sticking to my belief that we know about three teams – Alabama, Georgia and Vanderbilt. The rest I have no idea what kind of teams they will be.

13.   Just look at the Media Poll that came out Friday. Never in the history of the league have we seen Florida, LSU and Auburn picked fourth, fifth and seventh in their respective divisions. We’ve seen the Gators picked fifth in Jim McElwain’s first year and LSU picked fifth, but for all three powers to be picked that low is a testimony to where they are at. If Bryan Harsin finishes seventh, I don’t think he will survive another coup.

14.   Man, reading the allegations against Tennessee and Jeremy Pruitt makes one wonder how you handle if you are (what’s left of) the NCAA. This was next level cheating before cheating was legalized. It was like they were even trying to check to make sure what they were doing was right or wrong. Just blatant and sloppy cheating. So, do you punish the school that got rid of Pruitt? I mean, they did hire him and it happened on the Knoxville campus. It’s always a dilemma and often a distraction.

15.  Now that the move has started with palm trees being planted and weight equipment on the move to the new building that used to be the baseball stadium and now that Florida has its play-by-play man in place, it feels like Scott Stricklin can finally breathe because everything is in place. But there is still a lot to do including trying to make the Swamp a more comfortable place to go to a game. That is the main priority now and I would start with the way people get into the game, which has become a bottleneck. And this may sound crazy, but I would build another parking garage in the O-Dome parking lot. There you go, Scott.

16.   By the way, the first college football game is Austin Peay at Western Kentucky August 27 at noon on CBS Sports Network. I have this thing about always watching the opening kickoff of the season wherever I am. Even that one.

17.   Yes, football has dominated this Back Nine because it is that kind of season. We’re not there yet, but when I got in my car and the temperature said 109 degrees, I kept thinking about Utah and then I started thinking about whether I will go or not and then my daughter gave me a lecture about going and then she found out student tickets were sold out and then I realized Ohio State and Notre Dame are playing at the same time and now I don’t know what I’m going to do.

18.  And while you are listening to the latest playlist, know that we are inside five weeks until college football starts and inside six weeks until we start finding out about this Gator team. So, I’m saying you are running out of time to get that summer reading and vacations finished.

* ”There Goes Angela” by Tom Petty.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0oobETX0IIo

* ”In The Aeroplane Over The Sea” By Neutral Milk Hotel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FeD16vu_qQ

* ”A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You” By The Monkees. I’ve been in a Monkees mood lately.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sz-2jckjeHo

 

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Rays

Rays Look to Bounce Back Following 5-1 Loss in Series Opener to Orioles

The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to even the series tonight against divisional foe Baltimore …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties