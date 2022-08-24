Taliyah Wyche Talks Gator Women’s Basketball

Forward for the Florida Gators women’s basketball team and incoming sophomore, Taliyah Wyche, spoke with Steve Russell this morning on Gainesville’s Sports Scene about her team, her latest season with the Gators, and her sister. With many topics being touched in a short amount of time, Wyche had much to say about each.

https://twitter.com/GatorCollective/status/1562436355774631936

Wyche on her sister

Taliyah spoke on her and her twin sister being teammates and family all growing up. She not only talks about how much they love to play with another, but how hard it is when they would have to play with the other out sick or hurt. Taliyah also mentions how growing up, her sister and herself did everything with one another. While it was competitive, they had much fun together. From never working out alone to helping each other out on the court, the twins were the ultimate basketball duo.

Taliyah on Growing up with Twin

The Team is Her Family

Taliyah Wyche mentions that despite being apart of state championship basketball teams in high school, the Gator WBB team is the “best team she has ever been on.” Taliyah feels for once, basketball is not “business” how it felt in high school, but rather is something amazing she can be apart of. Wyche says that her coach Kelly Rae Finley does an exceptional job on making the team feel like family, practice life family, and play like family.

The “Best Team She’s Ever Been On”

Taliyah Loves the Gators

Taliyah had a great experience her freshman year as a student-athlete at Florida. She says not only did she accomplish more than she expected, but college basketball was better to her than high school. Taliyah states everyone knows their role on the team, and respects their teammates roles as well, making one another work in unison rather than against one another. She says Coach Kelly Rae Finley does a great job instilling this responsibilities into her players and makes it one of the closest teams she has been apart of giving er such a positive first year.

Wyche on UF Season

After touching on her previous season with the Gators women’s basketball team, Taliyah is eager for her sophomore year at Florida and what it may bring!