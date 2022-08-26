Buchholz Bobcats beat the Columbia Tigers to start the season

Gainesville’s Buchholz Bobcats Varsity football team routed the Columbia Tigers from Lake City 31-14 on Friday. There was little chance for Columbia to get anything going early on as they gave up two fumbles before halftime and four turnovers the whole game.

The Tigers will hopefully look past this game as their offensive woes look to be a concern as well. The rain before the game caused a delay and a muddy field. That did not seem to bother the Bobcats at all. They were still able to air the ball out with UF commit Creed Whittemore.

From a long night in Gainesville: Four turnovers were too much for Columbia to overcome in a 31-14 loss to Buchholz in the teams' season opener Thursday night. Creed Whittemore had himself a night too. “We weren’t aggressive, we weren’t physical.” STORY: https://t.co/pccSF5kd75 pic.twitter.com/wPWOEC0O8e — Jordan Kroeger (@ByJordanKroeger) August 26, 2022

Columbia Coach had thoughts

Columbia head coach Demetric Jackson spoke about the team’s performance and how they need to clean things up. He mentioned the team not playing as aggressively as they needed to be which led to them getting beat at the line of scrimmage. He explained how his team needed to increase their level of physicality if they were going to stay in the game. Coach Jackson explained his thoughts during the game and where things started to fall apart.

“To have those first two possessions and the turn around and fumble on the kickoff return after they scored was tough for our defense because they wore out,” Jackson said. “That’s what we wanted to do. We wanted to eat up the clock, just pick up a few yards. We’ll take some shots and try to hit it deep but we want to eat up the clock and keep our defense on the sideline. We just didn’t do it.”

🏈 @c_whit115 to @laturboo2 is AUTOMATIC, every time. Buchholz gets the 31-14 win to start the regular season at 1-0.#RAWE 🌋 pic.twitter.com/Y5dcHusjZQ — Reaching Athletes With Education (@RAWE_RECRUITS) August 26, 2022

Creed Whittemore

The Bobcats had an incredible performance from their star Quarterback Creed Whittemore who had an impressive first game. Whittemore would finish the game with 115 passing yards and 81 yards rushing. That would include a touchdown pass to Jaren Hamilton and a 66-yard touchdown run.