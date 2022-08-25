Buchholz-Columbia Preview

After its 2021-22 season ended in the state final four, the Buchholz Bobcats will begin this year’s season at home Thursday night against the Columbia Tigers at Citizens Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Columbia and second-year head coach Demetric Jackson look to improve on last season’s 7-5 record as they take on the Bobcats. According to MaxPreps, Buchholz is ranked as the 10th best team in Florida. Buchholz and longtime head coach Mark Whittemore hope to pick up where they left off following the team’s state semifinal loss to eventual champion St. Thomas Aquinas.

Whittemore, father of Florida wide receiver Trent Whittemore, said the Tigers’ speed would be a factor in their matchup.

Local Gators

Both the Tigers and Bobcats boast impressive talent on both sides of the field with the two teams teams seeing players suit up in orange and blue, next season.

For the Bobcats, four-star defensive lineman Gavin Hill will join four-star Creed Whittemore in The Swamp next year. Whittemore, who is expected to play wide receiver after playing last season under center for the Bobcats, will join his brother Trent.

Former Gator Demetric Jackson’s squad will see four-star linebacker Jaden Robinson join both Buchholz boys at the University of Florida, next season. Jackson said he said knows better than to take his opponent lightly.

Both teams are playing with brand new classifications after FHSAA’s metro and suburban split. Buchholz will play in class 4S and Columbia will play in class 3S.

The two teams did not face each other last season and both schools won their kickoff classic preseason games. The Tigers defeated Suwannee 14-10 while the Bobcats dominated Trinity Catholic 28-7.