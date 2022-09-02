Florida Volleyball Takes On Minnesota Sunday

The Florida Volleyball team travels to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The Gators look to bounce back from a tough five-set loss to Stanford, Tuesday.

Florida’s Hot Start

Despite losing to Stanford, the Gators are still starting off the season strong. Florida hosted Virginia, North Florida and East Tennessee State in the Gators Invitational Aug. 26-27. The Gators walked away from the weekend with a perfect 3-0 record. In addition, sophomore Merritt Beason and freshman Alexis Stucky earned SEC weekly accolades.

Beason was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after averaging 3.73 kills per set. She posted a career-high 17 kills and four aces against East Tennessee State.

Stucky earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after averaging 11 assists per set. Stucky tallied 36 assists against North Florida and 30 assists against East Tennessee State.

Florida’s middle blockers have also been making significant contributions early in the season. Bre Kelley has tallied 36 kills, while Gabbi Essix has tallied 30 kills on the season.

Through four matches this season, the middles are bringing the heat 🔥 Kelley: 36 kills, .444 clip, 18 blocks

Essix: 30 kills, .436 clip, 16 blocks

#GoGators pic.twitter.com/O6QfU2TKev — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) September 1, 2022

Minnesota Faces Top Teams Early

The Minnesota volleyball team is coming off a successful 2021 season after posting a 23-9 record. The Gophers advanced to the Regional Finals of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Wisconsin.

The Gophers defeated No. 9 Baylor and TCU to start the season 2-0 but suffered its first loss of the season to No. 1 Texas, Wednesday.

Minnesota was led by Taylor Landfair who tallied 16 kills, four blocks and six digs against the Longhorns. Freshman Julia Hansen posted a season-best 14 kills, while Melani Shaffmaster recorded 44 assists and six digs.

Nothing like a top-5 battle to start the season. Back in the lab today 🧬 📹: @CMMProductions pic.twitter.com/ptUe3LxYgE — Minnesota Volleyball (@GopherVBall) September 2, 2022

The last time the Gators and Gophers faced off was Sept. 5, 2021. In the top ten matchup, No. 5 Florida walked away with a 3-1 victory over No. 10 Minnesota.

Beason tallied 16 kills, which was a career-best at the time. Libero Elli McKissock posted a team-high 19 digs and four aces.