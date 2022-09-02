High School Football Preview: Week 2

The high school football season continues as teams began their campaigns last week. Week two kicked off Thursday with Keystone Heights matching up against Eastside. Eastside dominated in a 26-0 shutout to remain undefeated at 2-0. Keystone Heights falls to 0-1. There’s a busy week ahead with 12 games left to go after Thursday night’s game. The matchup between Hawthorne and PK Yonge has been postponed until week five after a COVID related issue.

Tigers vs… Tigers?

An interesting matchup is set between Columbia vs. Union County. Coincidentally, both teams’ mascots are the Tigers and both teams rock a purple and gold color scheme. Union County’s head coach Andrew Thomas said he’s excited for this week’s game coming off a strong week of practice.

Class 1A teams don’t have set divisions. Oftentimes, those schools end up playing lots of tough competition throughout the year. Thomas is not concerned though, as he is confident in his team’s ability to play good football. He holds Union County to high expectations but knows they are capable of reaching them.

https://twitter.com/CHSTIGERS_FB/status/1565676252664680449?s=20&t=OfdnVHfJ26gQ-B-u7INAFw

One Quarter Win

Another game on the schedule Friday is the Oak Hall Eagles vs. Bishop Snyder Cardinals. Both teams come into the game 1-0, with Oak Hall taking an unorthodox win last week. They took down St. Joseph Academy by a score of 6-0. Sure, low scoring affairs happen, but Oak Hall walked away with the win after only one quarter. A weather issue postponed the rest of the game. However, St. Joseph was unable to reschedule the game, so by FHSAA rules, the game ended and counted for an Oak Hall win.

Eagles Ready to Go

R.J. Fuhr, head coach of the Eagles, talked about the different look we can expect to see from his team this season.

In addition to a new focus on the field, Fuhr talked about what Oak Hall can do on the offensive end of the ball.

High School Football Week 2 Overview

Other games in the Gainesville/Alachua area include:

Buchholz vs. Sarasota Riverview

St. Francis vs. Santa Fe Catholic

Santa Fe vs. Lanier County