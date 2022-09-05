Gator Soccer Suffers Tough Loss At Home to FSU

The Florida State Seminoles beat the Florida Gators 5-0 in Gainesville on Sunday. Florida is now 2-4 on the season, and the Seminoles are now 2-0-2. The Gators weren’t as healthy as they could be heading into the game, as Florida coach Samantha Bohon said she’s never had a roster for a match with so few available players.

Bohon said the team needs to focus on getting healthy so they can perform at a high level.

First Half

After a brief rain delay, the rivalry game of Gators versus the Seminoles began. Tip-off goes to the Gators as the Seminoles battle for possession in midfield. Early in the half, the Seminoles look to hold possession and slowly build up their offense.

The Gators played exceptional defense to stop developing plays but 10 minutes into the game, the Seminoles dominate possession with two shots early on.

At the 15-minute mark, Jenna Nighswonger of the Seminoles scores the first goal of the game off an assist from Olivia Garcia.

The Seminoles focused on spreading the formation as a way to control the pace of the game. Their offense is patient and always waits for the perfect chance for a forward run on the wings.

As the half progressed, the Gators focused more pressure on the ball on the Seminole side of the field. That aggressive pressure began to work for the Gators, getting their first shot opportunity late in the half. But the Seminoles unselfish play and great possession continued to hinder the Gator offense.

Second Half

At the beginning of the second half, the Seminoles still led 1-0 and had nine shots to the Gators’ one. And in the 47th minute, the Seminoles’ Olivia Garcia scored off an assist from Jody Brown, to make it 2-0 FSU. The second goal from the Seminoles seemed to be the momentum shift they were looking for. The Gators were visually exhausted and were being run around by the Seminoles’ near-perfect passing game.

Coach Bohon said that the team had a plan coming into the second half, but it never came to fruition. After that second goal from the Seminoles, the Gators were unable to recover.

In the 56th minute, the Seminoles’ Jody Brown scores the game’s third goal and in the 67th minute, the Seminoles score their fourth goal of the night coming from Ran Iwai.

Even down by four, the Gator defense gives everything possible to prevent another goal. Stopping multiple attack opportunities and completing strong tackles in their box.

Going into the 80th minute, the Seminoles took 17 shots on goal to just one for Florida. The Gator goal keeper Alexa Goldberg was peppered all night long but played well, making three saves. The Gator defense, especially Anna Deleon, who was integral in stopping runs on the wing and in the middle of the field from the opposition.

Another goal from the Seminoles in the 86th minute from Beata Olsson was the final nail in the coffin in this rivalry game. Coach Bohon said that matches like this happen but hopefully, the team will take away something from the loss.