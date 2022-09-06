Alex Brown Talks SEC Honor; 2022 Gators

Former Gators defensive end Alex Brown talked with Steve Russell on Sport Scene about his honor of being selected as this year’s Gators SEC Football Legend.

Career

Brown finished his career at Florida in 2001 with 33.0 sacks as the Gators’ all-time sack leader. This record still stands today. Brown started all three seasons with the Gators and was named First Team All-SEC during his three seasons. Notably, he was inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame as a Gator Great in 2012.

Brown went on to get drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2002 NFL Draft. Significantly, he started nine of 15 games his rookie year in which he played at right defensive end. He recorded 2.5 sacks on the season.

Finally, he played his last NFL season for the New Orleans Saints starting in all 16 games at left defensive end. Over his eight year career, Brown had racked up 411 tackles, 43.5 sacks, 43 deflected passes, 17 forced fumbles (12 recovered) and five interceptions.

Alex Brown Honored as SEC Football Legend

The SEC Football Legends honors former stars who made a difference on the field and at their school. Brown will also be honored at the SEC Football Championship game in December. Brown talked about his excitement in being named a SEC Football Legend and what it means to him.

Brown Talks New Additions to UF

Quite a few things have changed on campus since Brown was here in 2001. Since then, the brand new $85 million training complex was built and NIL is now implemented across the country. Brown talked about how he thinks his team 20 years ago affected the progress of the team today.

Brown Reminisces on the Good Times

In Brown’s opinion, there is no better place to play ball than The Swamp. Brown talked about his memories of playing at the University of Florida.