Rays inch closer to Yankees

The Rays won the first of a three-game series against the Red Sox on Monday. It was a 4-3 come-from-behind victory that ended a five-game win streak for Boston. Surely, Manuel Margot and David Peralta secured the game in the seventh inning, each bringing home some runs on doubles.

🚨 Wake up, everybody 🚨 We've got a new ballgame in the 7th pic.twitter.com/cJOs82wvJE — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 5, 2022

Bouncing back from Sunday’s loss to the Yankees, the Rays were filled with resilience. Emphatically, down before heading into the seventh inning, Vidal Brujan was hit by a pitch and stole second base before he was able to advance on a groundout and score on Margot’s double off Jeurys Familia.

Got in a bit of a jam in the 6th, but Klubes didn't seem concerned. Admittedly, he never seems concerned pic.twitter.com/oO41HDcBqf — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 3, 2022

The Rays, now sitting second in the AL East, will be looking to pick up another win in at home in the second game of the series on Tuesday. Notably, Tampa Bay holds a 45-24 win record at home and is 75-58 overall. They lead the season 10-4 over the Red Sox ahead of their 15th game.

An all-around team effort got it done in this one — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 5, 2022

Rays race with the Yankees

With 119 home-runs and a 0.9 average overall for the season, the Rays sit at 10th the the AL. They are now five games behind the New York Yankees, who rank first in the AL East and just came off a win against Minnesota. With the pennant race heating up the Rays are in tight competition against Seattle, Toronto and Baltimore. Toronto now widens their lead after a complete sweep, taking down Baltimore on Monday evening. However Seattle suffering a loss against the Chicago White Sox on Monday should put the Rays in a good position.

Drew Rasmussen of the Rays will make his first start of the season as pitcher for Tuesday’s game. With a 9-4 record on the season, Rasmussen could be the cause of a victory to continue the push toward catching the Yankees for the AL East title.