Mike Trout’s record setting swing

Mike Trout makes history as the Angels close out the series against the Rays. Before the final game on Aug. 24, he already found himself with a record after his 1,500th career hit, which allotted him into the Angels 1,500-hit club alongside four other members.

Notably, Trout breaks a scoreless tie with a solo home run in the eighth-inning of the final game against the Rays, giving him 1,024 career runs. This challenged Garret Anderson for the record holder position.

Anderson reached this figure in 2007. It took him 15 seasons 2,013 games to do so. Impressively, Trout deadlocked this record in only 12 seasons and 1,373 games.

Mike Trout is said to be under contract until 2030, giving him plenty of opportunities to gain an obscure lead regarding the career run and hit records, among other club titles, before his career comes to a close.

Though standout Mike Trout made his mark in the series, it wasn’t enough to defeat Tampa Bay. The record setting home run came in a losing effort as the Angels eventually fell 4-3 to the rays in extra innings, and 5-2 in the series.

As of late, Trout continues to shocks the baseball world with his hot bat. He has hit a homerun in the past seven games straight and remains hungry as the Angels come off a loss against the Guardians.

(1) MLB on Twitter: “7 STRAIGHT!!! Mike Trout is unbelievable! https://t.co/8OcAaodChm” / Twitter

Guardians win

With all eyes on Trout, the Angels will seek revenge tonight in Cleveland with a start time of 6:10.