Gators Soccer faces South Carolina

Florida’s soccer team will be going head to head with the South Carolina Gamecocks a day early on Thursday, Sept. 29 due to Hurricane Ian. The Gators currently hold a 2-8 record while the Gamecocks are 6-2-3. Here’s the deep dive on what to expect from the matchup.

Gators Soccer in a Rough Patch

Last Sunday the Gators suffered a 3-0 loss to No. 2 Georgia, which concluded their five-game losing streak. It was a scoreless opening half until Georgia scored three goals within a 10-minute span. For the Bulldogs, this was their first time beating Florida in 16 games. Their first matchup all together was in 1995, which resulted in a scoreless tie. This is what head coach Samantha Bohon said in a press availability meeting on Sept. 25 after the matchup:

“I don’t think we did a great job of rising to the opportunity. We’ve got to figure out why because in a lot of other games they have, so did they not understand what their task was? Did we not communicate clearly what their role was? That starts with us and the staff and what we can do better.”

Before clashing with the Bulldogs, Florida faced losses to Ole Miss (1-0), Tennessee (2-1), East Carolina (2-1) and Florida State (5-0). They have only taken wins against Stetson University (3-0) and USF (2-1) so far, putting them on the bottom of the SEC – East rankings.

On the other hand, No. 3 South Carolina has had a bit of a rocky record. They started off with a three-game losing streak to East Carolina (2-0), UConn (3-0), and Vermont (2-0). They then tied with Clemson and continued on with a two-game losing streak to Furman (3-0) and Virginia Tech (2-1).

Moving Forward

Gators Soccer will be traveling to Columbia this week but will be at home next Thursday, Oct. 6 for their game against Arkansas. This will be the Gators sixth SEC match-up before they take on Missouri next Sunday.