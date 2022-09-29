Dolphins Prepare for Primetime Matchup with Bengals

The Miami Dolphins look to stay undefeated as they head to Cincinnati to face off against the Bengals Thursday night. If Tua Tagovailoa plays, this will mark the first ever meeting between the top two quarterbacks selected in the 2020 NFL draft as Joe Burrow was taken by the Bengals.

Tyreek Hill calls out Bengals corner Eli Apple

Following the Dolphins comeback win over the Bills last week, Tyreek Hill was asked about his upcoming match up with the Bengals.

Hill became very animated when learning of the Dolphins match up. He was specifically excited to face off against Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. Hill, probably still feeling the sting of the Bengals knocking his former team out the playoffs last season, called out Apple by saying, “I owe you!”

Once Tyreek Hill was informed the Dolphins are playing the Bengals Thursday, he immediately started talking trash to Eli Apple #Bengals #Dolphins "I owe you, boy" pic.twitter.com/FYkTa7c9k8 — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) September 26, 2022

Through three weeks, Hill is third in the NFL in receiving yards with 317.

Dolphins Stars Battling Injuries

The Dolphins had 15 players on the injury report released Wednesday.

One player listed was Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He suffered a back injury late in the first half of the Dolphins win against the Bills on Sunday. He finished the game, but it was discovered later that Tagovailoa was dealing with back and ankle discomfort for a majority of the second half on Sunday.

Tagovailoa was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, and is questionable to play on Thursday.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the #Bengals with back and ankle injuries. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2022

Another key Dolphin listed on the injury report is star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. He is dealing with a groin injury and was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. Waddle is currently listed as questionable for Thursday’s game.

It would be a huge blow to the Fins offense if Waddle is unable to play, as he is currently second in the NFL in receiving yards with 342.

Although seven Dolphins are listed as questionable, coach Mike McDaniel expects “most, if not all,” to play Thursday in Cincinnati.

Long Dolphins injury report, but HC Mike McDaniel said Tuesday he anticipated most (if not all) of players listed as questionable here to play. Bengals RT La’el Collins is questionable but he has been playing thru his back injury. Cincy will be without D.J. Reader for some time pic.twitter.com/qGhI7w90B0 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 28, 2022

McDaniel’s early success

In Mike McDaniel’s first three games as the Dolphins head coach he has already made a significant impact.

He started by defeating two Super Bowl winning head coaches in Bill Belichick and John Harbaugh. Then he proceeded to take down the Buffalo Bills, who have absolutely owned the Dolphins in recent years.

It doesn’t get any easier from here, as the Dolphins travel to Cincinnati to take on the defending AFC champions on Thursday night.

Mike McDaniel and Jimmy Johnson are the only Dolphins coaches to ever start 3-0 — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 25, 2022

A win Thursday would mark the Dolphins first 4-0 start since 1995.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 Thursday night at Paycor Stadium.