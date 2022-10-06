Dolphins Set to Make First Start Without Tua Against Jets

The Miami Dolphins (3-1) travel north to take on the New York Jets (2-2) in a Sunday afternoon division matchup. The Dolphins are currently tied with the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East. The Jets sit in third place.

AFC East showdown comin' up. Be there 🎟 https://t.co/KMhrcqrzTf pic.twitter.com/c0pjWMVSyc — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 5, 2022

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins began the season 3-0 with big wins over the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Bills. However, last week in Cincinnati was a different story. Miami not only lost the game, but they lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as well.

In their week three matchup against the Bills, Tagovailoa hit the back of his head on the ground and stumbled as he attempted to return to the huddle. He was then taken to the locker room for a concussion evaluation, which he passed. Tua returned to the game in the second half and led Miami to a win.

Tagovailoa started at quarterback for Miami four days later in their Thursday night matchup against the Bengals. For the second week in a row, he hit his head on the ground. But this time, he wasn’t able to get up off the field. A stretcher carried him off the field and he was rushed to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion. Tagovailoa was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was allowed to fly home with the team on Friday morning. Head coach Mike McDaniel said Tua will remain out with no timetable for return.

Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get the start this weekend against New York. Bridgewater had good and bad moments last week against the Bengals, throwing for one touchdown and one interception. He should come into this game with more confidence following a full week of starter reps in practice.

New York Jets

The Jets are coming into this week with a 2-2 record, coming off a road win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. New York has a 2-0 record on the road this season, but they’re still looking for their first home win.

Week four featured quarterback Zach Wilson making his season debut after missing the first three games due to injury. Wilson has been limited in practice this week after injuring his left ankle in his first start.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh downplayed Wilson’s injury during media availability on Wednesday. Saleh said that Wilson is among several Jets players dealing with “nicks and bruises.”

Robert Saleh gives injury updates for his team: pic.twitter.com/1V9jTm0Geb — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 5, 2022

ESPN.com reporter Rich Cimini listed Zach Wilson as “questionable” for Sunday’s game.

Game Time

The Jets will host the Dolphins in the Meadowlands at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday.