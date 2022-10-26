Anthony Richardson prepares for retaliation against Georgia

Anthony Richardson, University of Florida’s quarterback, faced backlash after his first career start against No. 1 Georgia last year in Jacksonville. This year he looks to improve. Committing three turnovers in a two minute span, all the while attempting to steal the starting job away from Emory Jones, created what Richardson claims was a false narrative that he was not ready.

Richardson, determined to showcase his promising capability against the highly ranked former national champions, said he wants to stay out of his head for the entirety of the game. Last year, he said the stakes were high, which came with a lot of jitters going up against the No. 1 defense, not to mention his first career start.

The Bulldogs stand No. 2 in scoring and No. 8 in yards allowed per play. Given that information, Richardson still has plenty to consider.

Vote for your favorite play of the year so far ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/2vQGcrWMsL — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 20, 2022

Richardson Talks Improvement

In his 2021 debut, Richardson had only a 60% completion rate in his passing game, completing 12 out of 20 attempts. The then freshman, had only 80 total yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. His rushing game put up similar numbers. On 12 rushing attempts, he only gained 26 yards, with his longest attempt only going nine.

In Richardson’s game against LSU on Oct. 15, his 60% completion rate remained the same as last year. His real improvement shined through, however, in his rushing game. In his nine rushing attempts, AR totaled 109 yards with his longest gain coming from an 81-yard touchdown run.

All of that said, Anthony Richardson said he has matured since the last time he played at TIAA Bank Field. He said he has gotten significantly better at controlling both the game and his feelings. This idea showed during another one of Florida’s rivalry games. Against the rowdiness of Tennessee, Richardson was responsible for more than 500 total yards and four touchdowns in a 38-33 loss.

Richardson’s growth and improvement display will kick-off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.