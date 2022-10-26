After ALCS Sweep Yankees to Offseason with Questions

The end of the New York Yankees 2022 season came as a disappointment to many, with a sweep by the Astros in the ALCS. Now, the team has to wonder about the future of its roster, heading into the offseason.

All Rise

One of the most prominent question marks on the Yankees team is free agent Aaron Judge. Before the 2022 season, the Yankees offered Judge a seven-year $213.5 million extension. Judge chose to bet on himself this season and put on a record-breaking performance. He would lead the league with 62 home runs, 133 runs scored and 131 RBI. Furthermore, Judge looks into free agency with the most likely teams to sign him being the Yankees, Dodgers or Mets.

Manager Aaron Boone talked about the superstar after the series loss.

Judge has made no indication or talked about where he wants to or plans to go. He talked about playing for the Yankees and how much of a privilege it has been.

Yankees Cleaning House

The next question that owner Hal Steinbrenner and Yankees must answer is about the front office. The Yankees came into the season as one the favorites and dominated the regular season. They finished first in the AL East 99-63, six games ahead of the Blue Jays. However, despite the dominant performance in the regular season the Yankees struggled against the Cleveland Guardians in the divisional series. Then they were swept by the Houston Astros in the championship series.

Most of the Yankees front office has been around for a while. Brian Cashman the Yankees General Manager, has been GM since 1998 while Houston Astro GM James Click was recently hired in 2020. The Yankees could look to clean out the front office, sign high-profile free agents like Judge and look for a new third baseman who can hit.

Post-ALCS Thoughts

While making it to the ALCS for many teams would be a great ending to the season. The looming questions about Judge, the less-than-stellar free agency moves and the sweep by the Astros, has put into question New York’s future and expectations for next season.