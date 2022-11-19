P.K. Yonge Blasts Bronson in the Eastside Basketball Tip-Off Classic

It was over by halftime as the Blue Wave completely overwhelm Bronson in every aspect of the game in a 52-14 romp. PKY gave up just 14 points in 32 minutes of basketball. The offense was good as well, putting up 52 with a running clock on for much of the game. Their mantra for the year is #RideTheWave, and last night they looked like famous surfer Kelly Slater.

That’s it for game one. @PKYBasketball defeats Bronson 52-14. Recap will be up later on @ESPNGainesville. Up next, Santa Fe vs. Hawthorne. — Joseph Baker (@JBaker9038) November 17, 2022

The Blue Wave were good from the tip tonight. The defense locked down Bronson all night and nearly held them to single digits. Alijah Bertrand led the way with 12 points, followed by Moses Horne and Jantzen Griffin who both had nine. Everyone got minutes and nine players finished with points, which will certainly please the coaching staff early on in the season. There wasn’t too much to critique the Blue Wave on, but they will be challenged soon enough as their games start coming thick and fast toward the end of November.

Covering the @RowdyEHSRams Tip Off Tournament tonight. Games 4, 5, 6 all being played tonight. Halfway through game number one, as PK Yonge holds a strong 31-6 lead over Bronson pic.twitter.com/ue9FCdbCVX — Joseph Baker (@JBaker9038) November 17, 2022

Bronson was clearly outclassed tonight, as they were smaller, less athletic, and seemingly less experienced. There was too much settling for jumpers and not enough driving and cutting from the Eagles tonight. On the bright side, Eagles fans can be thankful for freshman forward Justice Phillips. He showed promise, putting up five points and playing well offensively at times. Unfortunately for him and the rest of the team, many of their shots just wouldn’t fall. I have no doubt that this team will improve over the course of the season, but PKY was far too much for them to handle.

What’s Next?

P.K. Yonge will pack up and head to Jacksonville to take on the Potter’s House Christian Blue Lions on the 25th. They will also play on the 26th and 29th, so the Blue Wave will need to prepare for a busy week on the road. As for Bronson, they will head back home to take on Trenton on the 22nd.