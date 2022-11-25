After an Impressive Three Sets, UF Volleyball Comes Out Victorious in Mississippi

The Florida Gators and the Ole Miss Rebels faced off in a volleyball match on Friday, resulting in an impressive Florida victory.

Set One

The Gators started ahead in the first set and never looked back. Through the first 15 points, the Gators were ahead by a score of 10-5. This lead remained constant throughout the entirety of set one, as the Gators never led by more than six points. UF ended up taking the 1-0 lead in the match after a 25-20 win in set one.

Set Two

Ole Miss came into set two seeking revenge. They began the set with a 5-2 lead, but this lead was short-lived. Soon after the quick Ole Miss lead, the Gators tied up the set at seven. This set remained a lot closer than set one did, as both teams were tied again at 19. Unfortunately for the Rebels, they could not keep up the momentum they had in the beginning of the set. Set two was won by the Gators again, this time by a score of 25-23.

Set Three

Heading into the third set, the Rebels knew that this was a must-win. The set started out very close, with both teams tied at five, and then again at 11. The Gators slowly started inching closer to 25, and Ole Miss just couldn’t seem to keep up the pace. After Florida took the lead after their tie at 11, they dominated the rest of the set. They quickly jumped out to a 18-14 lead, and ended the set with a 25-16 win.

Summary

The Gators comfortably won this match on the Ole Miss home court. Although it was a fantastic team effort, some notable leaders for Florida rom the match include Sofia Victoria with 13 kills and Gabbi Essex with five blocks.

Ole Miss will get the chance to redeem themselves on Saturday, November 26 in a rematch against the Gators in Florida’s final regular season match of the year.