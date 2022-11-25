NFL is back in Florida after all three teams had bye weeks

After all three Florida NFL teams were on bye weeks in week 11, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins will all return to action Sunday. The Jaguars will host the Baltimore Ravens, the Bucs will travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns and the Dolphins will face the Houston Texans in Miami.

Jags vs. Ravens

Baltimore will make the trek into Florida Sunday looking for their fifth straight win. Jacksonville has their work cut out for them as they face a hot Ravens team. Owning a record of 3-7, the team is hoping to come out of the bye week in a positive fashion.

This will mark the 23rd time the two will be matched up against one another. Overall, the Jags hold the all-time advantage over the Ravens with a 12-10 record. The first eight games between the two were taken by the Jaguars, following the next six claimed by the Ravens, and most recent eight going back-and-forth between the two. However, the last time the two faced off in 2020, the Ravens took the win, 40-14.

Notable players that will contribute in this game for the Jaguars will be quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne Jr. and outside linebacker Travon Walker. On offense for Baltimore, quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews lead the way while cornerback Marlon Humphrey is the main defensive threat.

Bucs take on Browns

Tampa Bay will head to Cleveland with kickoff set for 1 p.m. The Bucs currently have a record of 5-5. Cleveland has struggled of late with a record of 3-7. These two teams have met 10 times before with Tampa taking four games and the Browns taking six. The matchup will be an interesting one to watch since the last time the two met in 2018, the Bucs won in overtime 26-23.

Don’t worry. Bye week is over. We got through it. Bucs vs Browns 11/27 @ 1 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@bucs_buccaneers) November 22, 2022

The Bucs will come into the week with the fifth ranked defense in the league compared to the Browns 31st ranked. Looking at offense, Tom Brady will get to see Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Mike Evans on the field looking to improve on the offensive side of the ball. Cleveland will put their hope into quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson. With deep offensive rosters on both teams, the Sunday afternoon game in Ohio should be a good one.

Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans

The Dolphins will play at Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday in Miami as they await the Texans arrival from Houston. The Dolphins are looking to stay hot with their 7-3 record where the Houston saunter behind struggling 1-8-1. Miami, who’s in first place in the AFC East, is facing the Texans, who now hold the worst record in the league, for a tenth overall matchup between the two. At their last meeting in 2021, the Dolphins won 17-0. However, over the past 10 meetings, the Texans have taken eight out of 10 wins.

We're back from the bye week and ready to get back to work 💪 Check out the Top Quotes from yesterday's media availability ⤵️ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 22, 2022

Two of the last three matchups between Dolphins-Texans were taken by the Dolphins. Sunday should be an exciting game in South Florida.

NFL in Florida

The three teams have had their bye weeks come to a close and all look forward to Sunday afternoon football. With two Florida teams at home and one traveling, this next weekend should be an exciting one for the state of Florida and its three NFL teams.