Former NFL player Clinton Poris sentenced in fraud scandal
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, the NFL logo is displayed at midfield during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. There are some very rich people about to get a whole lot richer. Who else but NFL owners? Probably within the next week, those 32 multi-millionaires/billionaires will see their future earnings increase exponentially. The league is on the verge of extending its broadcast deals with its current partners, and with a new full-time rights holder in Amazon likely acquiring streaming rights. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, FIle)

NFL is back in Florida after all three teams had bye weeks

madisonwalker November 25, 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21 Views

After all three Florida NFL teams were on bye weeks in week 11, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins will all return to action Sunday. The Jaguars will host the Baltimore Ravens, the Bucs will travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns and the Dolphins will face the Houston Texans in Miami.

Jags vs. Ravens

Baltimore will make the trek into Florida Sunday looking for their fifth straight win. Jacksonville has their work cut out for them as they face a hot Ravens team. Owning a record of 3-7, the team is hoping to come out of the bye week in a positive fashion.

This will mark the 23rd time the two will be matched up against one another. Overall, the Jags hold the all-time advantage over the Ravens with a 12-10 record. The first eight games between the two were taken by the Jaguars, following the next six claimed by the Ravens, and most recent eight going back-and-forth between the two. However, the last time the two faced off in 2020, the Ravens took the win, 40-14.

Notable players that will contribute in this game for the Jaguars will be quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne Jr. and outside linebacker Travon Walker. On offense for Baltimore, quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews lead the way while cornerback Marlon Humphrey is the main defensive threat.

Bucs take on Browns

Tampa Bay will head to Cleveland with kickoff set for 1 p.m. The Bucs currently have a record of 5-5. Cleveland has struggled of late with a record of 3-7. These two teams have met 10 times before with Tampa taking four games and the Browns taking six. The matchup will be an interesting one to watch since the last time the two met in 2018, the Bucs won in overtime 26-23.

The Bucs will come into the week with the fifth ranked defense in the league compared to the Browns 31st ranked. Looking at offense, Tom Brady will get to see Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Mike Evans on the field looking to improve on the offensive side of the ball. Cleveland will put their hope into quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson. With deep offensive rosters on both teams, the Sunday afternoon game in Ohio should be a good one.

Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans

The Dolphins will play at Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday in Miami as they await the Texans arrival from Houston. The Dolphins are looking to stay hot with their 7-3 record where the Houston saunter behind struggling 1-8-1. Miami, who’s in first place in the AFC East, is facing the Texans, who now hold the worst record in the league, for a tenth overall matchup between the two. At their last meeting in 2021, the Dolphins won 17-0. However, over the past 10 meetings, the Texans have taken eight out of 10 wins.

Two of the last three matchups between Dolphins-Texans were taken by the Dolphins. Sunday should be an exciting game in South Florida.

NFL in Florida

The three teams have had their bye weeks come to a close and all look forward to Sunday afternoon football. With two Florida teams at home and one traveling, this next weekend should be an exciting one for the state of Florida and its three NFL teams.

About madisonwalker

A 2022-2023 sophomore at the University of Florida, Madison is studying Journalism, Sports and Media, with hopes to one day become a reporter and journalist. Madison graduated from IMG Academy in 2021, where she competed as a student-athlete running Track and Field. Madison loves all things sports and all things Gators!

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Heat’s Slow Start

By: Tyler Carmona & Madi Walker Miami’s Detrimental Start While the NBA  season has just …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties