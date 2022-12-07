NFL Week 13: Jackson is Down, Purdy Showed up and Watson Struggled

The NFL’s regular season has just five weeks until the postseason begins. Jackson and Garoppolo are out, Purdy stepped up and Watson is struggling. Here are some of the top Week 13 NFL storylines that got people talking.

The Raven are Faced with Another Injured Jackson

The Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has 2,242 passing yards, 764 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns so far this season. He suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s win over the Broncos after being sacked by Denver’s linebacker, Jonathon Cooper, in the first quarter.

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson suffered a sprained PCL during Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos, per league sources. PCL injuries often sideline players 1-to-3 weeks and Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh already has said Jackson is “less likely” to play Sunday vs. the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/4ra4KDuUdQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

Tyler Huntley filled in and ran the game-winning touchdown in the final minute, leading the team to a 10-9 victory. Lamar finished with just 11 passing yards and nine rushing yards.

Head coach John Harbaugh said he is days-to-weeks from returning. The team is 8-4 and standing at the top of the AFC North, but it needs its star player. Last year, Jackson’s ankle injury cost it a playoff spot after the Raven’s lost all four games when he sat out. Although Jackson will be back this season, he is missing substantial play in a pivotal contract year. His durability will now be in question for his upcoming contract.

Purdy Could Be the Answer Going Forward

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Miami Dolphins 33-17, but are now missing their starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo after a foot injury. He is expected to miss at least the next 7-8 weeks of the regular season, making Brock Purdy starting QB.

Brock Purdy will now be the starting quarterback for the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/ZkqT8FFtDn — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 5, 2022

Purdy was forced into the first quarter and did fairly well. He threw for 210 yards on 25-of-37 passing with two touchdowns and an interception. Considering he was the 262nd and final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, fans were impressed.

The 49ers are 8-4 and on a five-game winning streak. It is questionable if he can guide the team to a Super Bowl, but it could win the NFC West. Next up, Purdy will start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday.

Watson is back and Took Down His Former Team

Deshaun Watson saw the field for the first time in nearly two years after being accused of sexual misconduct by 25 of his massage therapists. Watson returned after receiving an 11-game suspension, $5 million fine and a required treatment program. Although he settled 23 of the cases financially, ten of the victims attended his first game back with their attorney.

Watson started for the Cleveland Browns against the team he lead to the playoffs three years ago, the Houston Texans. He did not play well, completing only 12 of 22 passes for 131 yards and no touchdowns. Despite the loud booing and bad playing, Watson was able to take down the league’s worst team 27-14.

The Browns will take on the Bengals Sunday in Cincinnati. This will be a test to show if Watson can truly lead the offensive side after not playing for 700 days.