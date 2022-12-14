Mike Leach Dies at 61

College football and the SEC said goodbye to a legendary coach on Monday night. Mississippi State’s Mike Leach died due to a heart condition that hospitalized him on Sunday.

Around Starkville, fans and the community have paid their respects to Leach and his family, displaying signs and placing flowers at Davis Wade Stadium.

Leach and the Bulldogs

Leach finished his third regular season coaching for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State went 8-4 for the season, finishing ranked No. 24 in the country. In the 2021 season, the Bulldogs were 7-6, losing in the Liberty Bowl to Leach’s former team, Texas Tech, 34-7.

In Leach’s first season with the team, it finished 4-7, winning the Armed Forces Bowl against Tulsa on Dec. 31, 2020.

Overall, he went 19-17 during his time with Mississippi State.

𝘖𝘯𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘥𝘰 𝘪𝘵.#HailState🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/kShEfc7cm4 — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 14, 2022

Before Starkville

Prior to taking over as head coach in Starkville, Leach held the top-dog spots at Texas Tech and Washington State. In 2018 – while with the Cougars – Leach won AFCA National Coach of the Year.

Thank you for all the memories, Coach Leach. Your impact will live on for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/izW0IM7Dk9 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 13, 2022

Leach’s Coaching Legacy

As a head coach, Leach was known for his Air Raid offenses. During his time at Oklahoma, Leach popularized the offensive style and pushed the Sooners to a level of competitiveness they had not seen prior. The team started ranking in passing yards and changed the way the Big 12 approached football.

Xs & Os with Coach Leach 🏴‍☠️ We are forever grateful for his time here in 1999. pic.twitter.com/DdVuLrLQCE — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 13, 2022

He was also known for his interests outside of football; he discussed all topics of conversation from world events to the great outdoors. His “quirky” personality set him aside from many another head coaches and gave him a unique voice in the college football world.

Leach started as an assistant coach for the Cal Poly Mustangs in 1987 but took up his first big head coaching job in 2000 with Texas Tech. In his 21 years as head coach, Leach went 158-107 overall.

What’s Next for Mississippi State?

The Bulldogs are now preparing for the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 against Illinois. The team said it will still play the game in honor of its late coach. After Leach’s hospitalization, defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was named interim head coach and will be at the helm for the upcoming game.