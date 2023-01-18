Tampa Bay Heads to Vancouver Looking for Fifth Straight Win

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the road to face the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday at Rogers Arena. Tampa Bay is looking to enter the All-Star break on a positive note, sitting at a 28-13-1 on the year. Tampa Bay currently sits third in the Atlantic Division behind the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. On the other hand, Vancouver is 12th in the Western Conference with a record of 18-22-3. The team is coming off a dramatic 4-3 shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday which ended a four game losing streak.

Bottom Line

Vancouver has struggled at home with a record of 8-10-1. On the year, the Canucks are allowing almost four goals per game with a -21 goal differential. Tampa Bay is 11-9 on the road with a +30 goal differential and an average of 3.6 goals per game. The Lightning have caught fire as of late, winning four straight games and eight out of their last 10. Vancouver has missed the mark recently, losing seven out of their last 10 games. The two teams last faced each other on Thursday, where Tampa Bay picked up a close win 5-4.

Key Players

The Lightning are led by Nikita Kucherov who has scored 17 goals and 45 assists for a total of 62 points, on the season. Additionally, Brayden Point has played an important role for Tampa Bay with 25 goals on the season.

For the Canucks, Elias Pettersson is the point leader with 52, recording 18 goals and 34 assists. Bo Horvat has been elite in putting the puck in the back of the net, leading the way with 30 goals on the season, ranking fourth in the NHL.

Puck drop is set for 10 p.m. in Vancouver.