USMNT Announces January Camp Roster

The United States Men’s National Soccer Team has announced their roster for January’s international camp.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 𝗖𝗬𝗖𝗟𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗚𝗜𝗡𝗦 🇺🇸 Eleven players receive first #USMNT call-up, 13 seek first cap in upcoming January camp. Full Roster Details » https://t.co/az2gubjUBm pic.twitter.com/ANkHOPm4l8 — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) January 18, 2023

Player Storylines

Per usual during a January camp, the American roster is made up of a mix of young players and MLS veterans. Only five players are being carried over from the World Cup roster.

There are several interesting pieces to the roster, including a slew of young players.

Paxten Aaronson, younger brother of USMNT star Brenden Aaronson, will be a major player during the winter camp. Aaronson recently transferred to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and figures to have a bright career ahead of him, both for club and with the United States.

Gaga Slonina, who also just completed a major European move, could be the starting goalkeeper during this window. Many view Slonina as the USMNT’s keeper of the future. He will compete with MLS veteran Sean Johnson between the posts but should feature regardless.

FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez is another player to watch out for. Vazquez had a career year with Cincinnati last season, scoring 18 goals with eight assists in 33 matches. Many were shocked that the striker wasn’t brought to Qatar, especially given the play of other American center-forwards at the World Cup. He should feature prominently at this camp.

Another MLS player to watch is Julian Gressel. Gressel is an MLS veteran, having played for Atlanta United, DC United and current club Vancouver Whitecaps. Gressel is also from Germany, and has yet to be capped by the German national team. The recent acquisition of his American citizenship meant that the right back is eligible to play for the United States, hence his call up. Gressel is an interesting piece for the American side to add, and he could fight his way into the right back rotation behind Sergiño Dest.

Gregg Berhalter

Beyond players, the ongoing Gregg Berhalter saga lingers into January’s camp. Berhalter is under investigation for misconduct surrounding a 1990 domestic violence incident that came to light following the World Cup. With the investigation pending, he will not be coaching the United States during this window.

The United States named assistant coach Anthony Hudson January camp manager. This may be a trial run with Hudson, who could be named USMNT manager for continuity’s sake. Hudson has a poor MLS record as a coach, and the permanency of his tenure is up in the air.