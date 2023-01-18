Former MLS MVP Martinez Moves To Miami

Share Facebook

Twitter

Former MLS MVP and Venezuelan international Josef Martínez has transferred to Inter Miami CF.

Bienvenido @JosefMartinez17✍️🇻🇪 Former MVP, MLS Cup champion, MLS golden boot winner, U.S. Open Cup winner, and Campeones Cup champion joins our family after six seasons with Atlanta United: https://t.co/35sclFAaZ2 pic.twitter.com/L050LwdYJb — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 18, 2023

Martínez’s former club, Atlanta United, bought out his contract Wednesday morning, making the Venezuelan striker a free agent. Martínez lined up a deal with Miami, who will take on a portion of his remaining contract.

“It was difficult. Josef is beloved at the club, we understand that. (Beloved by) the fanbase, the city. MVP, helped us win a title,” said Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra. “It’s an emotional day… the door is always open for him here.”

Martínez leaves Atlanta during one of the most accomplished periods in club history, leading the club to the MLS Cup title in 2018. During this campaign, the striker became the first player in MLS history to win the regular season, All-Star and MLS Cup MVP awards.

“Josef is a champion and adding him to our group is exciting for us as we head into the 2023 season. He’s been one of the best players in the league since he first arrived and we believe he’ll make a difference here at Inter Miami,” said Inter Miami Sporting Director Chris Henderson in an Inter Miami Instagram post.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to represent Inter Miami and give the best of myself. This is a club with high aspirations and that aims to be amongst the best in the league. I hope to help the team achieve its objectives and leave my mark at the club,” said Martínez.