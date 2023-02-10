No. 18 Gators Women’s Tennis Conquers FSU

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 18 Florida Gators Women’s Tennis team defeated in-state rivals FSU 4-1 on Thursday in Gainesville. The win marked the Gators’ fourth-straight victory over Florida State.

GATORS ON TOP ‼ UF 4, FSU 1#GoGators pic.twitter.com/cIoMYdO17B — Gators Women's Tennis (@GatorsWTN) February 10, 2023

Gators Go Down in Doubles

The night didn’t start exactly how Florida planned. The duo of Carly Briggs and Alicia Dudeney were defeated on Court One 6-2. Shortly after, Emma Shelton and Sophie Williams lost 6-3 on Court Three and the Seminoles clinched the doubles point.

FSU takes the doubles point. ❌ Briggs/Dudeney, 2-6

2️⃣ Gailis/Spee ↔️ 5-5 (unfinished)

❌ Shelton/Williams, 3-6 UF 0, FSU 1#GoGators 🐊🎾 — Gators Women's Tennis (@GatorsWTN) February 9, 2023

The Gators would hope for a strong showing in singles, needing 4 out of 6 matches to win the dual match.

Dominant Singles Play

No. 97 Alicia Dudeney was the first on the board for the orange and blue. She dispatched Mila Saric of FSU 6-4, 6-2, despite a close first set to tie the Seminoles at 1-1.

Singles update: Liss ties it up on ✌! 1⃣ #55 Carly Briggs ⬆️ 6-4, 2-5

✅ #97 Alicia Dudeney, 6-4, 6-2

3⃣ #76 Sara Dahlstrom ↔️ 4-6, 6-0, 0-2

4⃣ Rachel Gailis ↔️ 4-6, 6-0, 2-0

5⃣ #104 Anastasia Sysoeva ⬇️ 5-7, 4-1

6⃣ #118 Emily De Oliveira ⬆️ 6-4, 4-1 UF 1, FSU 1#GoGators pic.twitter.com/geUFxiznGI — Gators Women's Tennis (@GatorsWTN) February 9, 2023

Soon after, No. 118 Emily De Olivera put the Gators up 2-1. The sophomore, like Dudeney, pulled out a tight 6-4 first set victory. She cruised to a 5-1 lead in the second set but saw herself down 0-40 in the seventh game. She rallied back to deuce and won the match via a marathon final point that lasted 6 minutes.

Singles update: No biggie… just Emily's 11th straight win for the lead! 1⃣ #55 Carly Briggs ↔️ 6-4, 4-6, 1-0

3⃣ #76 Sara Dahlstrom ↔️ 4-6, 6-0, 3-3

4⃣ Rachel Gailis ↔️ 4-6, 6-0, 4-2

5⃣ #104 Anastasia Sysoeva ↔️ 5-7, 6-2

✅ #118 Emily De Oliveira, 6-4, 6-1 UF 2, FSU 1 pic.twitter.com/llRYdGZTpL — Gators Women's Tennis (@GatorsWTN) February 10, 2023

After dropping the first set 6-4, No.76 Sara Dahlstrom bageled her opponent in the second set to send the match to a deciding set. Dahlstrom was able to pull away in the end with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 victory on court three to put Florida up 3-1.

Singles update: Gators need ☝️ more! Sara with a big three-set win! 1⃣ #55 Carly Briggs ↔️ 6-4, 4-6, 4-0

✅ #76 Sara Dahlstrom, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3

4️⃣ Rachel Gailis ⬆ 4-6, 6-0, 5-4

5⃣ #104 Anastasia Sysoeva ↔️ 5-7, 6-2, 1-2 UF 3, FSU 1#GoGators pic.twitter.com/4Ow8WTiFJ6 — Gators Women's Tennis (@GatorsWTN) February 10, 2023

Needing just one more win to seal the victory, the Gators turned to Rachel Gailis. The freshman, like Dahlstrom, dropped the opening set 6-4. She also won the second set 6-0 to set up a third set in which she clinched the win over the Seminoles with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 victory on Court Four.

Next for Florida Women’s Tennis

The Gators will stay at home as they take on No. 8 Pepperdine on Wednesday, Feb. 22.