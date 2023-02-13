Undefeated South Carolina Shuts Out No. 3 LSU

Share Facebook

The South Carolina Gamecocks dominated No. 3 LSU with a lockdown performance to remain undefeated.

The Gamecocks Pull Ahead

South Carolina showed why they are the betting favorite to win the NCAA tournament with a dominant showing. Scoring early and often, the Gamecocks immediately jumped out to a 6-0 lead. South Carolina’s key players were getting to the basket very early on in the game, setting the tone for the matchup.

Aliyah Boston, Kierra Fletcher and Zia Cooke each put the ball in the hoop within two minutes of the game.

In under just four minutes of play, LSU found themselves trailing by the largest point margin they’ve faced this season (11 points).

LSU found themselves overwhelmed and overmatched all the way from the tip to the buzzer.

Angel Reese was limited to just one basket, on four attempts, in the first quarter. Alexis Morris, who has been a dynamic scorer for the Tigers, hobbled off the court late in the first quarter after landing awkwardly off a jump. Morris was able to return to play not long after, but her movements were seemingly limited.

As the first half continued, the Gamecocks continued to pull away.

Each time LSU found themselves creeping back into the game, the Gamecocks pressed on the gas just a little bit harder. The Tigers could not seem to close the scoring gap. Morris played through her injury, giving the Tigers 15 in the first half. Unfortunately, she was no match for the South Carolina duo of Zia Cooke and Aliyah Boston, who had 11 and 10 respectively. The Gamecocks led 42-32 at the end of the first half.

There is No Stopping South Carolina

The second half was more of the same.

The Gamecocks continued to prove that they are the best team in the nation. Zia Cooke was putting the “cook” in Cooke. She dropped another six points in the third. She went into the fourth with a total of 17.

Each time LSU came close, South Carolina managed to pull away.

The Gamecocks were dominant in the paint, outrebounding the Tigers by a total of 43 to 25. South Carolina’s defensive prowess helped them secure 10 blocks and four steals, and allowed them to stop superstar Angel Reese from attaining her 24th double-double in a row.

The Gamecocks’ offensive firepower was fueled by their big three of Kamilla Cardoso (18 points), Zia Cooke (17 points) and Aliyah Boston (13 Points).

The South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the LSU Tigers by a final score of 88-64. It was a strong showing from the Gamecocks as they established themselves as the best women’s basketball squad in the country.