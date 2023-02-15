Florida Men’s Basketball Hosts Ole Miss

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Men’s basketball will tip off against the Ole Miss Rebels Wednesday at 6:30.

Coming into this game, Florida has lost three straight (four of the previous five). It’s also on the edge of getting eliminated from NCAA Tournament consideration.

But, the Rebels are in their own struggle bus too. They have dropped six of seven games and sit one game out of last place in the league standings.

The Gators are coming off a tough 88-80 loss to Vanderbilt, a game they lost at home. On the bright side for Florida, Colin Castleton is coming off another big game with 25 points and 11 rebounds against Vanderbilt. He carries four straight 20-point performances into Wednesday’s game against Ole Miss. Castleton became the first Gator since Anthony Roberson in 2005 to score 25 points in three straight games. He is also the first in 34 years to record three games of at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in a single season.

If the Gators need some pick up for tournament consideration, it has recently completed the most challenging four-game stretch in program history. Including three top-five opponents (two on the road) and a

road trip to Kentucky.

What Todd Golden Has to Say

Gator coach Todd Golden said when they pay attention to detail, they have the ability to be towards the top of any lists. Addressing their loss against Vanderbilt, he said he doesn’t want his team to forget about it. He wants them to use this as motivating factor and that it was a game they all expected to win. The things they stress, like defending the three, they didn’t do well.

Golden talks about how important ball security is in this game, and every game.

He also speaks on his teams mindset during practice and how they missed an opportunity, but they have a chance to get back at it against Ole Miss.

What Marc Dukes Has to Say

Marc Dukes is a radio analyst for the Ole Miss basketball network. Appearing on ESPN Gainesville’s Sportscene with Steve Russell, Dukes said the team hasn’t been able to finish games this year. They had a lot of injuries and their undersized guys have struggled handling the bigger inside guys. He says the Rebels have to keep the Gators in the 60’s scoring wise if they want to stay in the game. Consistent shooting has been a struggle for the Rebs and staying in the game early is a big focus for them heading into the game against the Gators.