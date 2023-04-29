Oak Hall Shuts down Eastside In last regular season game

Share Facebook

The 14-5 Oak Hall Eagles faced off against 7-7 Eastside Rams in the last game they would play for their 2022-2023 regular season. The two teams met earlier when the Eagles won a tight 12-11 game. This time, the Eagles dominated, shutting out the Rams with a 6-0 win at home.

Pitching

Jack Kuzmicki’s phenomenal year on the mound continued against the Rams Thursday. He sliced up the Rams lineup, going six full innings only allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six. On the season Kuzmicki is 4-0 with a 4.20 ERA and has struck out 31 hitters in 26.2 innings pitched. His dominant outing led to the Eagle’s seventh shutout of the season.

Gavin Jones came in to shut the door in the 7th inning and got the job done. He worked quickly, allowing no baserunners and striking out one. Jones is a three-sport athlete at Oak Hall with an ERA of 6.22 on the year. In nine innings pitched he struck out 13 batters.

Coasting To Victory

The Eagle’s bats were not as potent as usual, only picking up six hits on the day, but they were still able to manufacture runs. Putting up two runs in the first allowed them to coast to victory behind their strong pitching. A three-run 5th inning put the game away.

The biggest hit on the day came from the bat of Gavin Jones when he smacked a two-run double. Neil Ruth, 2-3, and Harrison Beach, 1-2, both came up big with one RBI each as well.

The team found ways to score, managing to draw four walks while also stealing six bases. The Beach brothers, Harrison and Jackson, accounted for two of the four walks and stole three bases combined.

Next Up

The Eagles will take their 75% win percentage into the playoffs Monday where they face off against 7-14 Peniel Baptist Academy. It will be a rematch of last year’s first round where Oak Hall dominated their way to a 15-0 win. The game will be held on Monday at 4 p.m. on a neutral field.