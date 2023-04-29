Williston Red Devils Sweep Hawthorne Hornets

Jori Rzepecki April 29, 2023 Baseball, Hawthorne High School, High School Sports 413 Views

The Hawthorne Hornets baseball team put forth their best effort during an away game against the Williston Red Devils. The Red Devils defeated the Hornets 11-0 Friday night.

Slow Start For Both

Both teams kicked off the first inning with zero runs.

Moving into the second inning, Williston gained confidence in their game, scoring one run.

The real game began going into the third inning, where Williston earned six runs.

While Williston had great successes with hits, their real success came from the runs batted in. A majority of these runs batted in came from sophomore Taylor Bice and eighth-grader Koleby Benson.

It is clear throughout the game that Williston capitalized on the weaknesses of the Hornets pitchers Austin Mason and Ace Cassels. 

In the fourth inning, the Red Devils snatched up four more runs, growing the lead to 11-0.

This takeoff by the Red Devils in the third inning and fourth inning caused the game to move into a shutout following the first half of the fifth inning. 

Rough Times For Hornets, Success For Devils

The Hornets struggled throughout the game, with only one hit being made. This one hit coming from junior Ace Cassels.

It is evident that the Red Devils knew how to outsmart the Hornets. However, many of the Hornets went to bat and gave it their best effort.

This loss was felt by the entire team after a hard-fought season. It was clear that the Hornets were hoping for a win.

Hornets On The Search For A Win 

After this loss, Hawthorne falls to 1-11 on the season. This was their final game that counted towards their season. The Hornets hosted Bronson in a non-league test match on April 24. 

The Hornets keep their heads held high and hold hope for next year’s season. There is plenty of time between now and the next season, leaving room for lots of improvement. 

