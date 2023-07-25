Tampa Bay Rays Set to Host Miami Marlins

Tuesday’s game will be a Florida matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Miami Marlins at the Trop. The Miami Marlins, fresh off a much-needed victory, will take on the Tampa Bay Rays, looking to bounce back after a tough series against the Orioles. Marlins are Hot

For the Marlins, it’s a chance to see how hot they really are. They’ve had a slew of ups and downs during the season, but they’re still in the race for a Wild Card spot. Unfortunately for them, the Marlins have had to deal with being behind the hottest team in baseball in their division, the Atlanta Braves. However, there’s hope in the air as they set their sights on the Rays.

Edward Cabrera, a rising star in Miami’s ranks, will be leading the charge on the mound. He’s had his moments of brilliance this season, and the Marlins will be counting on him to shine once again. You gotta be quicker than that @KellySaco 😂 pic.twitter.com/jYbs6luAAD — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) July 23, 2023 Rays Stumble

The Rays, meanwhile, are no strangers to success. But a recent stumble against the Orioles has left them in second place in the AL East. After a strong start to the season, they know they can’t afford to let any more ground slip away in the competitive AL East.

Tyler Glasnow, the Rays’ dependable right-hander, will try to mow down this Marlins lineup that has been nothing to sneeze at this season. As for Glasnow, He’s been a force on the mound, and the Rays should feel comfortable with having him on the bump. Offensive Power

The Marlins’ offense has shown glimpses of power, scoring 4.10 runs per game with a .264 batting average. Cabrera has been solid thus far and has pitched a 4.50 ERA this season.

On the other hand, the Rays have been an offensive juggernaut, averaging 5.24 runs per game with a .774 OPS. Glasnow has been their anchor on the mound with a 3.62 ERA and 1.19 WHIP.