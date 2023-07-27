Marlins Beat Rays 7-1 Behind Alcantara Complete Game

Share Facebook

The Miami Marlins defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 Wednesday behind a complete game from Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara. The 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner gave up just one earned run and struck out seven Rays batters.

Tampa experienced some Miami Beach Sand(y) pic.twitter.com/DTyXW0T4u3 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 26, 2023

Game 2

With the win Wednesday, Miami snapped its 10-game road losing streak. Five players in the Marlins lineup recorded two hits. Luis Arraez, Garrett Hampson, Yuli Gurriel and Jacob Stallings all went 2-for-4 on the day. Additionally, Jon Berti went 2-for-3.

Arraez and Stallings knocked in two runs each, and the Marlins used a two-run second inning and a three-run fourth inning to pad their lead against Tampa Bay.

For the Rays, starting pitcher Zach Eflin struggled on the mound. He pitched just four innings, giving up five earned runs on seven hits.

Offensively, Brandon Lowe, Luke Raley, Harold Ramirez, Josh Lowe and Jose Siri each had one hit. Siri drove in the the Rays’ lone run on an RBI single in the bottom of the third.

Sandy's biggest supporter: Jacob Stallings 😊 pic.twitter.com/U3Bp884DDS — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 26, 2023

Rays Settle for Split

Despite the Wednesday loss, the Rays spilt the two-game series with Miami after defeating the Marlins 4-1 Tuesday. Tyler Glasnow went seven strong innings, allowing only one run, two hits and two walks while striking out eight batters.

Win with a hint of citrus 🍊#RaysUp — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 26, 2023

Up Next

Tampa Bay will travel to Houston to play the Astros in a three-game series beginning Friday. Shane McLanahan will start Game 1 of the series against the Astros, followed by Taj Bradley on Saturday and Glasnow on Sunday. Houston is one of the hottest team’s in the league, winning eight of its last 12 games.

The Marlins will start a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers Friday. Braxton Garrett will get the start on the mound in Game 1, and Johnny Cueto and Jesus Luzardo will get Games 2 and 3.

Currently, both the Rays and Marlins are in Wild Card positions. Tampa Bay sits just 1.5 games behind Baltimore in the American League East and hold the top AL Wild Card spot while Miami holds the final NL Wild Card spot with a little over two months left remaining in the regular season.