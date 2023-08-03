NFL Preseason Begins with Browns and Jets in the Hall of Fame Game

Share Facebook

Twitter

The NFL Hall of Fame Game has been a league tradition in Canton, Ohio since 1962. The first edition saw the New York Giants tie with the St. Louis Cardinals. The 2023 version of this game features hometown favorites Cleveland Browns and the new-look New York Jets.

Super Bowl Odds

Though the two star quarterbacks for each team, Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers will not suit up to play Thursday night, both fan bases are excited about what these two signal callers can do. Both the Browns and Jets finished 7-10 last season but are projected to be much improved this season. According to BetMGM sportsbook, the Jets are at +1600 to win the super bowl, tied for the sixth best odds. Meanwhile, the Browns are at +3500, around the middle of the pack.

Expectations for Teams

Trevor Sikkema, an NFL draft analyst for PFF, briefly spoke to Steve Russell on SportScene about his expectations for the Jets and Browns this season.

Both of the franchises are in Super Bowl or bust mentalities. The Browns risked their future for Watson by giving up first-round picks for three straight years. After Watson came back from suspension last season, he failed to impress as the Browns failed to make a playoff appearance. Now with a full offseason and training camp with the organization, the Browns hope that Watson will be the missing piece to the puzzle.

The Jets similarly had poor quarterback play last season as 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson lacked progress from his rookie year. So, the franchise went and got Aaron Rodgers from the Packers. The 39-year-old quarterback will be playing professionally outside of Green Bay, Wisconsin for the first time in his career.

The Jets also acquired receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb to give Rodgers the weapons he wanted. The comparisons to the Buccaneers and Tom Brady cannot be ignored. We’ll see if the Jets can replicate the same magic in year one.