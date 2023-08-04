Pat Dooley’s High Five (August 4th)

Share Facebook

Amid all the realignment talk this week, there is something I thought I should bring to your attention.

On Monday, the Coaches’ USA Today Poll comes out for college football.

I know there are those of you who despise preseason polls and others who can’t take seriously a poll that is mostly voted on by sports information directors.

And I get that the polls have almost nothing to do with the College Football Playoff.

But I am a sucker for them. Maybe that’s because they used to be a big deal.

At any rate, the High Five today takes a look the five SEC teams and where I think they will be ranked when the first poll comes out:

1. Georgia

Duh. When you take a well-oiled machine with back-to-back titles and a coach who won’t let his team get too full of itself and add in an incredibly easy schedule, well, it could be a unanimous vote.

3. Alabama

These voters aren’t going to wrap Nick Saban up like a used piece of gum and toss him into the trash. I think Ohio State goes second and the Tide follows.

6. LSU

It’s difficult for the voters to unsee that Georgia game last year. They aren’t sure they trust the Tigers enough to put them in the playoffs in the preseason.

10. Tennessee

I’m curious to see not only how the Vols replace their quarterback but their excellent wide receivers. And when you have Georgia and Tennessee on your schedule, faith only goes so far.

15. Texas A&M

There is a lot of buzz about the Aggies and the pollsters love to put them in and then take them back out when they start losing. Always a fun exercise.