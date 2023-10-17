Phillies Take NLCS Opener Over Diamondbacks

Share Facebook

The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks entered the 2023 NL Championship Series with much at stake.

For Philly, a chance at redemption and another shot at a World Series ring. For the Diamondbacks, a chance to shock the world and return to the World Series for the second time ever. Both teams met last night in Game 1 of the NLCS and the Phillies emerged one step closer to their goal.

The Phillies defeated Arizona 5-3 last night in game one of the NLCS.

Here’s what went down:

How It Happened

Philadelphia came out to a thundering start. Both Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber took pitches 420 feet for single-shot homers in the first frame. Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen would allow another home-run to Nick Castellanos in the second. After giving up a pair of RBI singles, one in the third and another in the fifth, Gallen was pulled with his team down 5-0.

It seemed as though Philly would run away with Game 1 before a late Arizona resurgence. Philadelphia starter Zach Wheeler let up a two-run home run in the sixth. He finished out the inning and was subsequently pulled from the game. The Diamondbacks scored in the seventh on a sacrifice fly to put the Phillies in a save situation.

The Phils held on through the late innings and sent out closer Craig Kimbrel for the ninth. He slotted a strikeout and worked the other two outs cleanly for the win.

What’s Next

Philadelphia finds itself in favorable position. It halted Arizona’s momentum, as the team had previously been undefeated in the postseason this year. Philly also has a chance to head to Arizona without letting a game up at home with a win in Game 2. Going undefeated in the home openers would give Philadelphia a chance to secure the pennant on the road with a sweep.

Game 2 is set for tonight. You can listen to the action right here at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF.