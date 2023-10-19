Texas A&M at the Bye Week

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Texas A&M Aggies are heading into the bye week 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC.

Start of the Season

Texas A&M started its season 2-1 against non-SEC opponents. The loss came in an offensive shootout versus the Hurricanes that ended 48-33. Although quarterback Conner Weigman had three total touchdowns, he was unable to keep the ball safe. Weigman threw two interceptions.

Their defense didn’t do any better, allowing 48 points and forcing only one fumble.

Mario Cristobal and Miami upset Jimbo Fisher and No. 23 Texas A&M 48-33. The Hurricanes averaged 8.4 yards per play. The Aggies have lost nine of their last 12 games against Power 5 schools. pic.twitter.com/CeoFCccnqW — CanesToday (@CanesTodays) September 10, 2023

SEC Play

The Aggies had a great start to SEC play with a 27-10 win over Auburn and a 34-22 win over Arkansas.

Max Johnson took over the quarterback job for Texas A&M. In total, he threw 24/39 for 333 yards and four touchdowns. Wide Receiver Ainias Smith had back-to-back 70+ yard games. The senior has 451 yards this season, but has yet to score a touchdown.

FINAL: Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22 Jimbo Fisher and Jerry Jones exchange words as Jones also presents the Southwest Classic trophy to the Aggies. pic.twitter.com/8ACNLE1gYs — The Eagle (@theeagle) September 30, 2023

Texas A&M lost its last two one-score games.

The Aggies had great first half starts, but fell off after halftime putting up six total points. Johnson struggled to protect the football and find the endzone. His offensive line could not keep him clean, as he was sacked twice against Tennessee and five times against Alabama.

Tennessee beat Texas A&M worse than Alabama did. 🤷‍♂️ I’m js. pic.twitter.com/qXiBc4yK80 — John Dunn (@JxhnDunn) October 14, 2023

Fisher SEC Teleconference

In the SEC teleconference, coach Jimbo Fisher talked about what the team is doing this bye week. This was his opening statement:

Fisher gave an update on the injuries the Aggies are dealing with. He included how Jordan Spasojevic-Moko is suspended after his arrest Sept. 30.

Fisher also highlighted what offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has done for Texas A&M since coming in. He had nothing but praise for him and appreciates all the hard work that has been put in.

Back home next Saturday. 🏟️ Kyle Field

🕚 11 AM

📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/zORtAsXHcs — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 16, 2023

The Aggies play the Gamecocks in South Carolina Oct. 28.

While Texas A&M will be coming off of their bye, South Carolina won’t, as the Gamecocks travel to play the No. 20-ranked Missouri Tigers Saturday.