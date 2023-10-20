NFL Week 7 Biggest Games

Share Facebook

Week 7 of the NFL sprung into action Thursday night with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints going head-to-head on Thursday night football.

It was a nail biter in the final minutes of the game between the Jaguars and Saints, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence engineered a game-winning drive to secure victory No. 5 on the season. Meanwhile, the Saints fell below .500 and sit at 3-4.

Week 7 Matchups

Looking around the league, there are solid matchups in store for this Sunday’s play. The 5-1 Detroit Lions will take on the 4-2 Baltimore Ravens.

Additionally, two star-studded quarterbacks in Justin Herbert for the Los Angeles Chargers and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs will battle it out in Kansas City.

Cheesin' for Chargers week 😁 pic.twitter.com/3XvVrVidjE — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 19, 2023

The results this year thus far for the Lions have been impressive. After spending multiple years in the rebuilding stages, Detroit has put together a team that looks like it can make a promising postseason run. On the other hand, the Ravens have been off to a solid start with the help of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Both these two teams sit atop their respective divisions.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Baltimore has a tough defense, though it’s nothing new for his team to face.

Stats

To delve into the Lions impeccable season during the first six games, the team has collectively stringed together impressive stats, making history in the process. In its last 15 games, Detroit has scored a total of 20 or more points, a franchise record. Moreover, on the defensive side, they have held the opposition to less than 100 rushing yards through the first six games.

For the Ravens, Jackson has continued his consistency under center. So far, he has four rushing touchdowns and five passing touchdowns with 1,253 passing yards.

The Lions and Ravens are top 5 in key offensive and defensive categories 👏 Which team has the edge ahead of their matchup? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ijMvqTC4Od — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 19, 2023

Campbell said Jackson’s talent makes it difficult for any team to halt his success on the field.

In regards to Mahomes and Herbert, the two quarterbacks have led the charge for their teams. Mahomes has thrown a total of 1,593 yards along with 11 touchdowns. Herbert has 1,333 yards with nine touchdowns on the year. The two premier quarterbacks remain close statistically, which should make Sunday’s game a fierce matchup.

Start Times

The Lions and Ravens will kickoff at 1 p.m. in Baltimore, while the Chargers and Chiefs will play at 4:25 p.m.