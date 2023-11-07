P.K. Yonge continues dominance over Newberry in season opener

Share Facebook

Twitter

The P.K. Yonge girls soccer team continued its domination over district rival Newberry at home in the season opener Monday.

For the seventh consecutive season, the Blue Wave routed the Panthers 8-0.

P.K. Yonge used the mercy-rule decision to take the Class 3A District 4 lead by wasting no time returning to form after last season’s heartbreaking 3-2 loss against Jacksonville Bolles in the regional final.

Hardy leads the way

From the first whistle, there was never concern for the Blue Wave.

Barely giving up possession in the first half, P.K. Yonge created several chances early on, the first tucked into the back of the net by junior striker Faith Hardy, giving the Blue Wave a 1-0 lead just four minutes into the match.

Three minutes later, Hardy found herself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, a chance she rarely misses, turning in another goal and doubling the Blue Wave’s lead.

As the Panthers continued to struggle, Hardy received a cross in front of the goal that she converted to complete her hat trick in just under 20 minutes.

Hardy seems to already be in top form for her junior year after finishing last season with 37 goals, good for the 75th most scored in the nation.

A relentless P.K. Yonge attack

Even with Newberry swapping goalkeepers at the break to stop the bleeding, there was little the Panthers could do about the dominant Blue Wave midfield.

P.K. Yonge attacking midfielder Paige Hegland got in on the fun, scoring from long range before the Panthers’ new goalkeeper had the chance to settle in.

A free-kick goal by team captain Marleigh Schackow made the score 5-0.

The Blue Wave added one more before the whistle blew to signal a six-goal lead by the end of the first half.

No mercy for Newberry

In the second half, the Blue Wave had rotated several starters because of the scoreline, yet kept control of the match until the end.

P.K. Yonge’s reserves added two more goals within the first few minutes of the half, causing the officials to blow the whistle for a mercy-rule victory.

Up next

P.K. Yonge hopes to build on its strong start playing at Gainesville High at 7 p.m. Tuesday. GHS seeks its first win against the Blue Wave since 2014.