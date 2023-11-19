Eastside’s Season Ends as Bradford Advances

Share Facebook

STARKE — The Eastside Rams’ season came to an end Friday in the Class 2S Region 2 semifinal against top seed Bradford, 28-7.

Bradford (12-0) had defeated the four-seeded Rams (8-4) earlier this season at home 34-7 on Sept. 17. The Tornadoes will next face three seed Baker County (8-3) in Friday’s region final at home.

The Stakes

Eastside knew what was at stake: a chance to write history.

For the second year in a row, the Rams made their way to the playoffs and would play Bradford in the second round. Last year, the Tornadoes put an end to Eastside’s season and were looking to do it again.

Coach Harold “Gator” Hoskins reflected on the Rams’ past few years:

“I talked to the seniors, guys that have been here all four years. They know how it was their first two years, and they were able to walk out as winners these last couple of years.”

Storm Rolls In

After a rainy week, the skies were expected to be clear for this matchup. However, misty rain came down for the majority of the game, causing players to slip and drop the ball.

Many players on Eastside’s team experienced cramping, but Hoskins attributes this to the hard-fought matchup rather than the weather:

“They came out here, they fought. They gave it everything they got. Kinda just ran out of gas at the end, but man those guys played their heart out.”

Tough Offenses

Bradford is on the board first with a 24-yard TD pass to Chalil Cummings. The kick is good. Eastside 0 | Bradford 7

7:31 in Quarter 1@FHSAA_HSFB @RowdyEHSRams @BHSTornadoFB @RAWE_RECRUITS — Tori Kitchens (@torikitchens19) November 18, 2023

Bradford struck first with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Chalil Cummings. Daijon “Honey Mustard” Johnson put up the only score of the night for the Rams when he tied the game in the second quarter.

The tight start made it seem as though this game would be a close one until Cummings made his second score of the night in the second quarter.

Bradford pulled away when Jeremiah McKenzie pushed the pile to get into the end zone. Eastside blocked the extra point, but the Tornadoes made up for it on their final touchdown with a two-point conversion complete to Chason Clark.

Turnover After Turnover

Each team’s defense and special teams had an electric night when it came to turnovers. The defenses came up in big moments to make necessary stops on third and fourth downs.

The Rams recovered two dropped punts by Bradford returners. The Tornadoes’ defense recovered two fumbles and recorded one interception.

Up Next

In a heart felt message to his seniors, Hoskins said: