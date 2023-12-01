Gators Women’s Hoops Gears Up to Face Marshall University

Share Facebook

The Florida women’s basketball team is on the road in Huntington, West Virginia, Saturday to take on Marshall University. They hope to hold onto their three-game win streak, as the Gators are coming off of a win against Georgia Tech Wednesday evening.

Georgia Tech Recap

The Gators secured another win away from home Wednesday night, defeating Georgia Tech 68-58. This marked the Gators’ third consecutive road win.

Freshman Laila Reynolds lead the team in scoring for the first time in her career with 18 points. Following behind her, Ra Shaya Kyle, Aliyah Matharu and Alberte Rimbal recorded double digit points, as well.

Saturday Showdown

Currently, Marshall holds a 2-4 overall record so far. The Gators are 6-1, and this game marks the first time the Thundering Herd has hosted an SEC opponent since the 2004-05 season.

This is also the first time Florida and Marshall will meet for a regular season matchup.

Marshall is coming off of two losses on the road. Their most recent loss came against Morehead State Thursday, and the team also fell to Wright State on Monday. Saturday’s game will mark the Herd’s second home game this season.

Notably, the Thundering Herd force an average of 23.7 turnovers per game and average 80.8 points per game offensively. Marshall also has three players who average double digits in scoring.

For the Gators, their lone loss came against in-state rival Florida State, falling to the Seminoles 79-75 Nov. 17. The Gators have multiple offensive forces with three players averaging double digits. Aliyah Matharu leads the team in scoring, averaging 18.6 points per game. Ra Shaya Kyle follows averaging 14.6 points per game, and Leilani Correa is averaging 12.3 points per game.

Additionally, Kelly Rae Finley’s squad is averaging 76.4 points per game so far this season, and is shooting 44% from the field.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. at the Cam Henderson Center on Saturday.