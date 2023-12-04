Buccaneers Escape Panthers 21-18, Mike Evans Reaches Career Milestone

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers move to 5-7 on the season after escaping a 1-11 Carolina Panthers with a late interception at home on Sunday afternoon in Raymond James Stadium.

Doesn't get much better than a home W pic.twitter.com/qAJDcn9Up1 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 4, 2023

M(1K)E

10 x 1,000!

Star wideout Mike Evans, pads his hall of fame resume collecting his 10th straight 1,000 receiving yard season (also every season of his career). This is a feat only achieved by Jerry Rice with 11 straight seasons.

Evans hauled in seven catches for 162 yards and a touchdown on the day. That record seems very attainable for Evans, as he watched his reception following the game.

"I just feel like I'm in my prime." 😏@MikeEvans13_ watches the moment he broke 1K yards for the 10th straight year. pic.twitter.com/Lf2HIMdJk9 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 4, 2023

Ride the Wave

The Bucs won for only the second time in the last eight games, but Tampa Bay and company was riding the wave of momentum backed by Evans, as they sailed to a tie for second place in the NFC South.

Additionally, a banged-up Bucs defense handled the latest No.1 overall draft pick quarterback Bryce Young, sacking him four times and being picked off by cornerback Antoine Winfield Jr. late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Make that sack 3️⃣ for @AntoineWJr11 on the season 💪 📺: #CARvsTB on CBS pic.twitter.com/iqvMVlVrn2 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 3, 2023

Young failed to complete a majority of his passes, going 15 for 31 for 178 yards and a touchdown. Carolina running back Chuba Hubbard however, kept the game close as he rushed for 104 yards and two scores.

All Hands on Deck for Buccaneers

Tamp bay struck first midway through the first quarter, after a long drive led by quarterback Baker Mayfield ended with a Rachaad White punch-in touchdown.

Also, White finished with 84 yards on 20 attempts to go along with that touchdown, and Mayfield completed 14 of 29 passes for 202 yards, and a touchdown with an interception.

Wait for it… FIRE THOSE CANNONS 💣💥 📺: #CARvsTB on CBS pic.twitter.com/FDD2NxAifn — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 3, 2023

The Panthers responded with a field goal, and safety Xaivier Woods picked off Mayfield to get the ball back, but Carolina was held there going into half, as the Bucs went into the locker room with a 7-3 lead.

Second Half

The second half offered more excitement.

The Panthers struck first this time mid-way in the third quarter, as Hubbard picked up a touchdown on 2nd and Goal to take their first lead of the game, 10-7.

The Bucs answered with a one play, 75-yard house call for Mike Evans to re-grab the lead 14-10.

Mike Evans goes 75 yards to get the lead back! 📺: #CARvsTB on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/xvCjbLUIcN pic.twitter.com/3aOjMTBQzj — NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2023

Early in the fourth quarter, receiver Chris Godwin got in on the action for the Bucs, picking up his only catch of the game for a 19-yard touchdown stretching the lead to 21-10.

Additionally, Chuba Hubbard picked up another touchdown on the ensuing drive for the Panthers, after a six minute, 11 play drive that included a huge fourth and six play to keep hopes alive. This drew the Panthers back to 21-16 as Bryce Young snuck in the endzone for a successful two-point conversion making it a on score game.

Bryce with the spin 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/cCzdg9L1T2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 3, 2023

After forcing the Bucs to punt, the Panthers got the ball back and started pressing. The Bucs stepped up to draw a fourth and one from their own 39-yard line. Witfield Jr. soared in from over the top in double coverage to snag a play action pass from Young. This would steal the game for the Bucs en route to 21-18 win.

Up Next for Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will continue a stretch in which they’re playing four of five games on the road. Tampa Bay will visit Atlanta with first place in the division on the line.