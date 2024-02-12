49ers React to Super Bowl Loss

Share Facebook

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

Tied at 19 at the end of regulation, the teams headed to overtime for just the second time in Super Bowl history. It was also the first OT game under the new playoff overtime rules. Both teams were guaranteed an offensive possession.

The 49ers won the coin toss and opted to start with the ball. Following a touchback, San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy and his offense advanced up the field. However, the drive stalled, and San Francisco settled for a 27-yard Jake Moody field goal. The Niners’ defense needed to force a Chiefs’ field goal to continue overtime or stop Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes to win their sixth championship.

THE CHIEFS ARE BACK-TO-BACK SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/ZzfhTyUXg9 — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024

San Francisco couldn’t contain the two-time MVP, who waltzed down the field to setup a Mecole Hardman touchdown to seal Kansas City’s third championship in four years.

Overtime Reactions

Following the loss, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Purdy spoke to the media. Shanahan elaborated on the decision to receive the football to begin overtime.

Purdy talked about the option to go for the field goal on fourth-and-4, as well as the Chiefs’ game-winning drive.

Post-Super Bowl Locker Room Feelings

The 49ers have been successful since hiring Shanahan in 2017. In his seven seasons, San Francisco has made four conference championships and two Super Bowls.

Shanahan stated that the team is upset about the loss, but he is proud of their performance.

Looking Forward for the 49ers

It’s hard to replicate a season similar to the one the 49ers had in 2023. Along with the Super Bowl appearance, their 12-5 record earned them the No. 1 seed in the conference and a divisional title.

The 49ers had five all-pro first team players and two all-pro second team selections. None of these key contributors are impending free agents.

Best fans in the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZfrjaroYFT — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 12, 2024

Additionally, 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa is secured by a five-year, $170 million contract that was signed last September. Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has a miniscule cap hit of roughly $2.1 million over the next two seasons.

‘Mr. Irrelevant’ expressed his confidence in the 49ers’ ability to contend in the future.

Looking ahead to next season, the 49ers and Chiefs will face off in a Super Bowl rematch at Levi’s Stadium.