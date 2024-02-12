South Carolina Takes Down UConn, Remains Undefeated

Share Facebook

The top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks (23-0) continued their undefeated season against the No.11 UConn Huskies (20-6) Sunday coming out on top, 83-65.

South Carolina Cruises to Remain Undefeated

South Carolina proved that it deserves to be ranked No. 1 in front of a sold-out crowd. Despite missing leading scorer Kamilla Cardoso, due to her participation in the FIBA qualifying tournament for the Brazilian national team, the Gamecocks had no issues on offense. Guards Te-Hina Paopao and Raven Johnson were able to step up, with 21 and 10 points respectively. Johnson also added a season-high 10 rebounds to complete the double-double.

Sophomore forward Ashlyn Watkins was productive on both ends of the floor, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. She also ignited the Gamecocks faithful with her tone-setting block in the first quarter.

I’ve heard the CLA get loud plenty of times. Not many times it’s been as loud as this Ashlyn Watkins block. UNREAL pic.twitter.com/d9GjnECiTE — Matt Dowell (@MattDowellTV) February 11, 2024

With Sunday’s win, South Carolina remains undefeated on the season and has now won 54-consecutive home games.

UConn’s Performance

Forward Aaliyah Edwards and guard Paige Bueckers both led the Huskies with 20 points apiece. Not too far behind, freshman guard Ashlyn Shade contributed with 14 points. Her three-pointer midway through the opening period brought UConn to within two points, which was the closest the Huskies would get all afternoon.

UConn shot just 36.6% from the field and was outscored 34-22 in the paint.

Upcoming Games

South Carolina travels to Knoxville for their upcoming game against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (14-8) on Thursday. Tennessee currently sits in third place in the SEC.

UConn takes on Xavier on the road on Wednesday. The Huskies should have no problems, with the Musketeers (1-20) in the midst of a 12-game losing streak.